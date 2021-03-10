APC Storage Cabinets: Versatile office storage
APC offer a large range of customised office storage cabinets to suit your office environment. With a large range of storage solutions that can be customised with different colours, sizes and applications, our cabinet range can do it all.
Overview
Tambour Door Cabinet
Available in four height options these cabinet's retractable doors and adjustable shelf heights will allow you to store a variety of office goods. These lockable cabinets are ideal for workstations, confined spaces, narrow corridors and an array of office environments.
Key Features:
- AFRDI Blue Tick Certified
- Retractable doors that do not take up walkway or aisle space
- Adjustable interior leveling feet
- Barrel exchange locking system is fitted and comes with anti-bacterial keys
- Shelves are adjustable in 32mm increments
- 40kg UDL shelf capacity
- 10 year product warranty
Steelco Storage Cabinet
Storage Cabinets feature reinforced doors with a three point locking system, ideal for storing documents and valuable items. With adjustable shelves, the unit can be simply adjusted to maximise storage capacity.
Key Features:
- Shelves are adjustable in 32mm increments
- 40kg UDL shelf capacity
- 3 point locking mechanism with key lock
- The barrel exchange locking system is fitted
- Flush mounted doors with a 180 degree door opening capacity
- Quality powder coated finish
- 10 year product warranty
Steelco Sliding Door Cabinet
Not only are these cabinets convenient, they feature a secure locking system and easily adjustable shelves maximising the storage capacity. Our sliding door cabinets can also be transformed and customised into display units (with the addition of glass doors) and acoustic units (with the addition of acoustic doors).
Key Features:
- Sliding doors ensure that they can be used in a walkway or aisle space without interfering
- Option for tempered hardened glass doors that comply with Australian Standards
- The barrel exchange locking system is fitted and comes with anti-bacterial keys
- Shelves are adjustable in 32mm increments
- 40kg UDL shelf capacity
- Quality powder coated finish
- 10 year product warranty
Steelco Plan Cabinet APC
Plan Cabinets are designed specifically to store and protect plans, drawings and maps. The drawer size allows for paper up to size A0 (841 x 1189mm) to fit without bending. Plan Cabinets are suitable for storing thick or fragile items or situations where attaching an adhesive strip is not appropriate. Available with an optional stand, the plan cabinets can be stacked two high allowing for twelve drawers of plan storage in the one area.
Key Features:
- Stores documents up to A0 size
- Units can be stacked two high
- Identification label holders per drawer
- Each drawer is fitted with a drawing sheet depressor lip to secure documents
- Ball bearing runners allow smooth drawer operation
- 15kg shelf capacity uniformly distributed load per drawer
- Quality powder coated finish
- 10 year product warranty
Steelco Bookcase
This versatile Steelco Bookcase can be adjusted to suit any storage requirements. The unit features adjustable shelves and the option to purchase additional shelves to increase the storage capacity of the unit.
Key Features:
- Shelves are easily adjustable to meet changing storage needs
- 40kg shelf capacity (uniform distributed load)
- Additional shelves are available to be purchased
- Flush side panels for a cleaner finish
- Quality powder coated finish
- 10 year warranty
Steelco Multumedia Cabinet
APC's Multimedia Cabinet has been designed to sort and securely store all your small items. Drawer dividers are available to provide an organised and structured storage solution. Multimedia cabinets can be re purposed to suit the requirements of the user. With a 30kg drawer capacity and full extension ball bearing runners, the potential uses for this cabinet are nearly limitless.
Key Features:
- Can be fitted with plastic parts bins for small parts storage
- Ball bearing runners for smooth drawer operation
- Specially designed front and back dividers are available
- The barrel exchange locking system is fitted and comes with anti-bacterial keys
- 30kg UDL shelf capacity
- Quality powder coated finish
- 10 year product warranty
Steelco 5mm Modular Range
The Steelco 5mm Range has been designed for the modern workplace. With a sleeker 5mm carcass, the 5mm range will stand out in any modern office environment.
Key Features:
- Sleek 5mm profile
- Clean flush finish doors with push to open doors
- Interchangeable doors with steel and laminate options
- Adjustable Leveling Feet
- Modular storage system with a variety of configurations to suit all work spaces
- Double layer steel construction
- Interchangeable back panels giving flexibility to the cabinets look
- High quality, durable powder coated finish
