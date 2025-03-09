Anticon™
Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025
Bradford Insulation (CSR) Anticon™ are high performance acoustic and thermal insulation blankets designed specifically to control condensation when installed directly under metal roofs. Bradford Insulation (CSR) Anticon™ combines two very effective forms of insulation into a single product to provide these benefits.
Overview
Bradford Insulation (CSR) Anticon™ are high performance acoustic and thermal insulation blankets designed specifically to control condensation when installed directly under metal roofs.
Bradford Insulation (CSR) Anticon™ combines two very effective forms of insulation into a single product to provide these benefits. The reflective foil acts as a barrier which reflects up to 95% of radiant heat entering your roof cavity and also controls condensation, while the insulation blanket absorbs outside noise and dramatically slows the transfer of heat into and out of the building.
Anticon™ Roofing Blankets are designed to provide efficient thermal insulation and condensation control
- Acoustic Insulation reduces unwanted airborne noise from aircraft or traffic and also provides a dampening effect to reduce impact noise such as rain or hail
- Thermal Insulation keeps out the summer heat and stops the warmth leaving your home in winter with material R-Values up to R3.6
- Control Condensation: Reduce the risk of condensation formation under the metal roof sheet which can cause damage to plasterboard ceilings
- Reduce Fire Risk: The insulation blanket component of Anticon assists in retarding the spread of flames in the event of a roof-space fire
- Commercial and Residential Applications: Anticon is suitable for any metal roof or even under concrete slab applications such as car parks or shopping centres
Lightweight insulation blankets reduce overall building energy usage and are easy to handle
- Available in a wide range of thicknesses to meet the BCA Energy Efficiency Provisions
- Can be custom cut to project specific lengths to reduce waste and installation time
- Supplied in sealed compression packaging to allow safe storage on site
- The bulk insulation blanket is deemed non-combustible, making designs safer by not adding to the fuel load (up to 15.9kg/m3 density)
Bradford Insulation (CSR) Roofing Blankets are made from safe FBS-1 Bio-soluble formulation and can be stored externally on-site in the supplied water resistant packaging.
Downloads
Contact
Canberra 1/33 Couranga Cres02 6285 7400
Newcastle Lot 110 Yangan Drive02 4033 6250
Coffs Harbour 5 Elswick Place02 6691 8600
Wagga Wagga Unit 4, 137 Fernleigh Road02 6931 2149
Sydney Metro 55 Stennett Rd1800 354 044
Albury 79 Batten Street02 6067 9600
Orange 5 Trappit Place02 6363 4150
Tamworth Storage Facility 21 Kingsford Smith St02 8785 5268
Wollongong 19-21 Glastonbury Ave02 4255 4250
Gosford Shop 4, 210 Manns Road02 4370 2700
Darwin/Northern Territory Cnr Stuart Hwy & Angliss Rd08 79229900
Townsville 8 Enterprise St07 4760 6800
Brisbane 4 Bradford Court1300 760 233
Adelaide/South Australia Lot 100 Sharps Court1300 760 233
Hobart/Tasmania 11 Farley St03 6277 5400
Ballarat 121 Learmonth St03 5330 4200
Geelong 38 Leather Street03 5225 2600
Bendigo Lot 4, Colling Court03 4433 4500
Melbourne 7 Dalmore Drive1300 760 233
Traralgon 372 Princes Hwy03 5192 3500
Perth/Western Australia 21 Sheffield Rd08 9365 1600