Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Bradford
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bradford Anticon Roofing Installation
Bradford Anticon Roofing Installation -2
Bradford Anticon Roofing Diagram
Bradford Anticon Roofing Installation
Bradford Anticon Roofing Installation -2
Bradford Anticon Roofing Diagram

Anticon™

Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025

Bradford Insulation (CSR) Anticon™ are high performance acoustic and thermal insulation blankets designed specifically to control condensation when installed directly under metal roofs. Bradford Insulation (CSR) Anticon™ combines two very effective forms of insulation into a single product to provide these benefits.

Overview
Description

Bradford Insulation (CSR) Anticon™ are high performance acoustic and thermal insulation blankets designed specifically to control condensation when installed directly under metal roofs.

Bradford Insulation (CSR) Anticon™ combines two very effective forms of insulation into a single product to provide these benefits. The reflective foil acts as a barrier which reflects up to 95% of radiant heat entering your roof cavity and also controls condensation, while the insulation blanket absorbs outside noise and dramatically slows the transfer of heat into and out of the building.

Anticon™ Roofing Blankets are designed to provide efficient thermal insulation and condensation control

  • Acoustic Insulation reduces unwanted airborne noise from aircraft or traffic and also provides a dampening effect to reduce impact noise such as rain or hail
  • Thermal Insulation keeps out the summer heat and stops the warmth leaving your home in winter with material R-Values up to R3.6
  • Control Condensation: Reduce the risk of condensation formation under the metal roof sheet which can cause damage to plasterboard ceilings
  • Reduce Fire Risk: The insulation blanket component of Anticon assists in retarding the spread of flames in the event of a roof-space fire
  • Commercial and Residential Applications: Anticon is suitable for any metal roof or even under concrete slab applications such as car parks or shopping centres

Lightweight insulation blankets reduce overall building energy usage and are easy to handle

  • Available in a wide range of thicknesses to meet the BCA Energy Efficiency Provisions
  • Can be custom cut to project specific lengths to reduce waste and installation time
  • Supplied in sealed compression packaging to allow safe storage on site
  • The bulk insulation blanket is deemed non-combustible, making designs safer by not adding to the fuel load (up to 15.9kg/m3 density)

Bradford Insulation (CSR) Roofing Blankets are made from safe FBS-1 Bio-soluble formulation and can be stored externally on-site in the supplied water resistant packaging.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Anticon™ Advantage

1.15 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 1/33 Couranga Cres

02 6285 7400
Display AddressBeresfield, NSW

Newcastle Lot 110 Yangan Drive

02 4033 6250
Display AddressCoffs Harbour, NSW

Coffs Harbour 5 Elswick Place

02 6691 8600
Display AddressGlenfield Park, NSW

Wagga Wagga Unit 4, 137 Fernleigh Road

02 6931 2149
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Sydney Metro 55 Stennett Rd

1800 354 044
Display AddressNorth Albury, NSW

Albury 79 Batten Street

02 6067 9600
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 5 Trappit Place

02 6363 4150
Display AddressTamworth, NSW

Tamworth Storage Facility 21 Kingsford Smith St

02 8785 5268
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 19-21 Glastonbury Ave

02 4255 4250
Display AddressWest Gosford, NSW

Gosford Shop 4, 210 Manns Road

02 4370 2700
Display AddressBerrimah, NT

Darwin/Northern Territory Cnr Stuart Hwy & Angliss Rd

08 79229900
Display AddressBohle, QLD

Townsville 8 Enterprise St

07 4760 6800
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane 4 Bradford Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

Adelaide/South Australia Lot 100 Sharps Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressDerwent Park, TAS

Hobart/Tasmania 11 Farley St

03 6277 5400
Display AddressAlfredton, VIC

Ballarat 121 Learmonth St

03 5330 4200
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 38 Leather Street

03 5225 2600
Display AddressLong Gully, VIC

Bendigo Lot 4, Colling Court

03 4433 4500
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Melbourne 7 Dalmore Drive

1300 760 233
Display AddressTraralgon, VIC

Traralgon 372 Princes Hwy

03 5192 3500
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Perth/Western Australia 21 Sheffield Rd

08 9365 1600
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap