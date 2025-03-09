Bradford Insulation (CSR) Anticon™ are high performance acoustic and thermal insulation blankets designed specifically to control condensation when installed directly under metal roofs.

Bradford Insulation (CSR) Anticon™ combines two very effective forms of insulation into a single product to provide these benefits. The reflective foil acts as a barrier which reflects up to 95% of radiant heat entering your roof cavity and also controls condensation, while the insulation blanket absorbs outside noise and dramatically slows the transfer of heat into and out of the building.

Anticon™ Roofing Blankets are designed to provide efficient thermal insulation and condensation control

Acoustic Insulation reduces unwanted airborne noise from aircraft or traffic and also provides a dampening effect to reduce impact noise such as rain or hail

reduces unwanted airborne noise from aircraft or traffic and also provides a dampening effect to reduce impact noise such as rain or hail Thermal Insulation keeps out the summer heat and stops the warmth leaving your home in winter with material R-Values up to R3.6

keeps out the summer heat and stops the warmth leaving your home in winter with material R-Values up to R3.6 Control Condensation: Reduce the risk of condensation formation under the metal roof sheet which can cause damage to plasterboard ceilings

Reduce the risk of condensation formation under the metal roof sheet which can cause damage to plasterboard ceilings Reduce Fire Risk: The insulation blanket component of Anticon assists in retarding the spread of flames in the event of a roof-space fire

The insulation blanket component of Anticon assists in retarding the spread of flames in the event of a roof-space fire Commercial and Residential Applications: Anticon is suitable for any metal roof or even under concrete slab applications such as car parks or shopping centres

Lightweight insulation blankets reduce overall building energy usage and are easy to handle

Available in a wide range of thicknesses to meet the BCA Energy Efficiency Provisions

Can be custom cut to project specific lengths to reduce waste and installation time

Supplied in sealed compression packaging to allow safe storage on site

The bulk insulation blanket is deemed non-combustible, making designs safer by not adding to the fuel load (up to 15.9kg/m3 density)

Bradford Insulation (CSR) Roofing Blankets are made from safe FBS-1 Bio-soluble formulation and can be stored externally on-site in the supplied water resistant packaging.