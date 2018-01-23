Anti-Slip plywood: Improving the safety of workers across Australia

Big River Group’s Anti-Slip plywood is an innovative Australian-made solution featuring a highly slip resistant coating designed to protect against injury on both indoor and outdoor workplace platforms, ramps, walkways and floors.

The plywood features a textured paint finish with crushed glass for maximum wear and slip resistance. The reverse side of the panel has a phenolic film for moisture protection in damp, wet and external areas.

Manufactured locally in Grafton, New South Wales Anti-Slip Plywood has a high strength F17 structural plywood certification to Australian Standard AS2269 together with the maximum rating of P5 (V) classification in the slip resistance testing of pedestrian surfaces in wet conditions and D1 in dry conditions.

The product is available in range of sizes and thicknesses, as well as in custom-made size panels. It is available in three standard colours: safety yellow, black and grey.

Based on volume, customised colours can also be specially created to compliment any décor and ensure that safety enhancements are seamlessly integrated into any unique interior environment.

The product can also be scarf jointed if larger sheets are required.