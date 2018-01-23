Anti-Slip plywood: Improving the safety of workers across Australia
Last Updated on 23 Jan 2018
Big River Group’s Anti-Slip plywood is an innovative Australian-made solution featuring a highly slip resistant coating designed to protect against injury on both indoor and outdoor workplace platforms, ramps, walkways and floors. The plywood features a textured paint finish with crushed glass for maximum wear and slip resistance.
Overview
Big River Group’s Anti-Slip plywood is an innovative Australian-made solution featuring a highly slip resistant coating designed to protect against injury on both indoor and outdoor workplace platforms, ramps, walkways and floors.
The plywood features a textured paint finish with crushed glass for maximum wear and slip resistance. The reverse side of the panel has a phenolic film for moisture protection in damp, wet and external areas.
Manufactured locally in Grafton, New South Wales Anti-Slip Plywood has a high strength F17 structural plywood certification to Australian Standard AS2269 together with the maximum rating of P5 (V) classification in the slip resistance testing of pedestrian surfaces in wet conditions and D1 in dry conditions.
The product is available in range of sizes and thicknesses, as well as in custom-made size panels. It is available in three standard colours: safety yellow, black and grey.
Based on volume, customised colours can also be specially created to compliment any décor and ensure that safety enhancements are seamlessly integrated into any unique interior environment.
The product can also be scarf jointed if larger sheets are required.
Downloads
Contact
Timberwood, Beard 2 Copper Crescent(02) 6293 8555
Canberra 13 Sheppard Street(02) 6260 1366
Albion Park Rail United Building Products 3 Durgadin(02) 4235 7000
Grafton Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill(02) 6644 0900
Kiama 113 Shoalhaven Street02 4232 6600
FA Mitchell, Lidcombe (Warehouse) 41 East Street(02) 9646 2777
Sydney 89 Kurrajong Avenue02 8822 5555
Timberwood, Smeaton Grange (Warehouse) 2/39 Topham Road(02) 8000 5599
Townsville Corner Anne and Rendle St07 4431 2500
Revolution, Brendale 89 South Pine Road(07) 3205 9182
Gold Coast 11 Central Drive07 5522 0624
Hillcrest, Brisbane 24 Johnson Road07 3080 2700
Sunshine Coast 10 Main Drive07 5439 1000
Geelong 15-17 Leather Street03 5223 2888
Timberwood, Campbellfield 76 – 106 National Blvd(03) 8301 1300
Epping Timber 78 Cooper St03 9401 1033
Meadowbrook, Brisbane 45 Ellerslie Road07 3451 8300
Dry Creek, Adelaide 142 Cavan Road08 8203 2933
Edinburgh, Adelaide 10 Kingstag Crescent1300 224 366
Timberwood, Dandenong South 185 Hammond Road(03) 8780 4666
Dandenong South, Melbourne 24 Discovery Road03 9586 6900
Midland, Perth 30 Clayton08 9274 8077
Welshpool, Perth 255 Treasure Road08 9256 7400