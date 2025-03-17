Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
EC Carpets
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
EC Carpets Andes Peak East Terrace Apartment Adelaide Novari Collective
EC Carpets Andes Peak East Terrace Apartment Adelaide Novari Collective Close Up
EC Carpets Andes Peak Penny Place SA
EC Carpets Andes Peak Seaford Heights Display Home
EC Carpets Andes Peak East Terrace Apartment Adelaide Novari Collective Bedroom
EC Carpets Andes Peak East Terrace Apartment Adelaide Novari Collective
EC Carpets Andes Peak East Terrace Apartment Adelaide Novari Collective Close Up
EC Carpets Andes Peak Penny Place SA
EC Carpets Andes Peak Seaford Heights Display Home
EC Carpets Andes Peak East Terrace Apartment Adelaide Novari Collective Bedroom

Andes Peak: SDN loop pile

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2025

Andes Peak offers wool-like elegance featuring a subtly heathered texture. Its neutral colour palette complements any interior design, while its durability ensures lasting beauty. It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors and living areas.

  • Product checkA touch of wool-like class
  • Product checkDurability meets opulence
  • Product checkStylish simplicity
  • Product checkColourfast and made to last
  • Product checkEasy to maintain
Overview
Description

EC carpets are an excellent choice for any project, offering stylish designs that deliver both performance and value. More affordable and easier to install than hard flooring options, our carpets provide enhanced comfort, warmth, improved acoustics, modern aesthetics, and added safety for end-users.

Andes Peak offers wool-like elegance featuring a subtly heathered texture. Its neutral colour palette complements any interior design, while its durability ensures lasting beauty.

It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors and living areas.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EC Carpet Carpet Care Brochure Warranty

5.94 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EC Carpets Commercial Brochure

25.68 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMelrose Park, NSW

Sydney Office 100 Wharf Road

1800 324 768
Display AddressLonsdale, SA

Adelaide Office 3 Meyer Road

1800 324 768
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap