Andes Peak: SDN loop pile

EC carpets are an excellent choice for any project, offering stylish designs that deliver both performance and value. More affordable and easier to install than hard flooring options, our carpets provide enhanced comfort, warmth, improved acoustics, modern aesthetics, and added safety for end-users.

Andes Peak offers wool-like elegance featuring a subtly heathered texture. Its neutral colour palette complements any interior design, while its durability ensures lasting beauty.

It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors and living areas.