Anchor points: A dependable high strength solution for fall arrest and rope access
Last Updated on 09 Apr 2025
Kattsafe fall arrest anchor points allow maintenance personnel to safely access and work on roofs and facades. They are specifically designed, manufactured, and tested to comply with and often exceed Australian Standards, effectively handling excessive loads and saving lives when using a harness and lanyard system.
- Simple and quick installation
- Variety of fall arrest and rope access anchor points suitable for any application
- Batch tested and numbered to provide full traceability from manufacture through to installation.
- Compliant with Australian and New Zealand Standards
- 10 year product warranty
Overview
Protection and compliance from systems you can trust
Kattsafe anchor points are manufactured to Australian and New Zealand Standards AS/NZS 5532:2013 AS/NZS/ISO22846 and AS/NZS1891. They undergo a series of rigorous tests which include static and dynamic load tests to ensure they perform as expected when required.
Offering a full range of functionality our anchor points can be used for many applications including roof maintenance, gutter cleaning and facade access and many of them incorporate unique patented energy absorbing technology which drastically reduces the impact to the user and prevents damage to the structure in the event of a fall.
The Kattsafe range of anchor points include:
- Concrete, metal deck or timber mount anchors
- Material dependent anchors for personnel working on roofs with a fall risk.
- Structural mount mega post
- Used to raise fall arrest or rope access systems above obstructions or reduce fall distance.
- Purlin mount anchors
- Compact anchors for installation into purlins under metal roof decks.
- Standing seam anchors
- Suitable for adapting fall arrest systems to standing seam roofs.
- Lateral restraint anchors
- The pigtail lateral restraint anchor is made for easy rope access positioning on irregular facades.
- Temporary fall arrest anchors
- A lightweight and relocatable fall arrest system for maintenance workers.
- Anchor accessories
- The range of accessories including anchor stops, inspection tags and epoxy adhesives to effectively secure anchors in place.
For help choosing the right anchor point and incorporating it into your building contact the experts at Kattsafe.
