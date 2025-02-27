Amplimesh® Security screens have been manufactured in Australia for more than 50 years, with a longstanding history Ampliemsh® security screens can be relied upon help Australian families feel safe inside. The Amplimesh® range includes a full selection of entrance security doors, sliding doors and folding doors along with security window screens and escape screens.

Product innovation and testing has demonstrated the suitability of Amplimesh® screens in a range of environmental conditions and commercial applications. Amplimesh® screens are an ideal choice for schools, hospitals or aged care facilities. And can be used as part for fire attenuation and cyclone resistance.

Amplimesh® offer a number of infill options to suit application and budget requirements:

IntrudaGuard ® perforated Aluminium offers excellent strength and durability with 10-year warranty and is an great choice for budget conscious applications.

PrivacyGuard® provides strength, privacy and exceptional visibility from within the homes.



All Amplimesh® infills are secured within a robust Aluminum security frame and fitted with 3-Point locking.

Amplimesh® window screens incorporate innovative hidden fixings for a truly clean architectural aesthetic in applications where security screens are required.

Amplimesh® Security products are distributed nationally by a licensed dealer network backed by Capral Aluminum every step of the way.