Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025
Amplimesh® Security screens have been manufactured in Australia for more than 50 years, with a longstanding history Ampliemsh® security screens can be relied upon help Australian families feel safe inside. The Amplimesh® range includes a full selection of entrance security doors, sliding doors and folding doors along with security window screens and escape screens.
Product innovation and testing has demonstrated the suitability of Amplimesh® screens in a range of environmental conditions and commercial applications. Amplimesh® screens are an ideal choice for schools, hospitals or aged care facilities. And can be used as part for fire attenuation and cyclone resistance.
Amplimesh® offer a number of infill options to suit application and budget requirements:
- SupaScreen® 316 grade stainless Steel mesh comes with a 16-year warranty, providing exceptional strength and durability.
- IntrudaGuard® perforated Aluminium offers excellent strength and durability with 10-year warranty and is an great choice for budget conscious applications.
- PrivacyGuard® provides strength, privacy and exceptional visibility from within the homes.
All Amplimesh® infills are secured within a robust Aluminum security frame and fitted with 3-Point locking.
Amplimesh® window screens incorporate innovative hidden fixings for a truly clean architectural aesthetic in applications where security screens are required.
Amplimesh® Security products are distributed nationally by a licensed dealer network backed by Capral Aluminum every step of the way.
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd0249024010
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street0295971177
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St0242729661
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street0889844211
Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road07 3277 0554
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court0755927790
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street0740354377
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St07 3038 0005
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street0747246100
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street0754451522
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road0732909400
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road1300361877
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road0362732161
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road1800258646
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road0393153781
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street03 9590 2360
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street0395902360
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way0893028560
Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road0893567811