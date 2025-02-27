Logo
Capral 2021 Logo Colour RGB
Capral Aluminium
Capral Amplimesh Detailed Door Handle
Capral Amplimesh Door Handle Close Up
Capral Amplimesh Hinged Security Door
Capral Amplimesh Hinged Security Door Living Room
Capral Amplimesh Sliding Door Exterior
Amplimesh® Security screens

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025

Overview
Description

Amplimesh® Security screens have been manufactured in Australia for more than 50 years, with a longstanding history Ampliemsh® security screens can be relied upon help Australian families feel safe inside. The Amplimesh® range includes a full selection of entrance security doors, sliding doors and folding doors along with security window screens and escape screens.

Product innovation and testing has demonstrated the suitability of Amplimesh® screens in a range of environmental conditions and commercial applications. Amplimesh® screens are an ideal choice for schools, hospitals or aged care facilities. And can be used as part for fire attenuation and cyclone resistance.

Amplimesh® offer a number of infill options to suit application and budget requirements:

  • SupaScreen® 316 grade stainless Steel mesh comes with a 16-year warranty, providing exceptional strength and durability.
  • IntrudaGuard® perforated Aluminium offers excellent strength and durability with 10-year warranty and is an great choice for budget conscious applications.
  • PrivacyGuard® provides strength, privacy and exceptional visibility from within the homes.

All Amplimesh® infills are secured within a robust Aluminum security frame and fitted with 3-Point locking.

Amplimesh® window screens incorporate innovative hidden fixings for a truly clean architectural aesthetic in applications where security screens are required.

Amplimesh® Security products are distributed nationally by a licensed dealer network backed by Capral Aluminum every step of the way.

Capral Amplimesh Product Brochure

7.11 MB

Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

0395902360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
