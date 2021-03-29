Amplimesh® Hidden Fix: Security window frame

Innovation experts at Capral have been busy. Some may even say they have been working 'undercover'.

In 2020, Capral Aluminium released the new Amplimesh® 'OneFrame' to their fabricator network. The OneFrame is an architecturally-sleek and smooth profile which can be used to frame the most in-demand Security Screen products: SupaScreen® (Marine Grade 316 stainless steel mesh), IntrudaGuard® (5052 aluminium perforated mesh) and Privacy Plus (aluminium restricted vision mesh). This gives residential projects complete flexibility to select the right product for the right area whilst keeping a consistent frame design language throughout.

Building on this success, the design team at Capral have released a new 'Hidden Fix' security window frame for the OneFrame product suite. Available to retail customers in SupaScreen®, IntrudaGuard® and Privacy Plus styles, Hidden Fix completely covers up security installation fixings, providing a premium finish while baffling would be prowlers.

Retail customers love it – and with good reason. They can mix and match security products to suit their budget and home, knowing that it will all be framed consistently around the mesh style, with no fixings in sight.

"Turnaround and fabrication times have never been quicker with this ingenious product range," says Jack Ryan, Amplimesh Security Screens Market Manager, Capral Aluminium. "We reviewed the market and saw there was an opportunity to improve not only window screen security, but form and function as well. The most common feedback we receive from customers is about visible installation fixings – homeowners hate seeing unsightly fasteners screwed into their new windows and screens, so we set about 'fixing' that!"

"You can now install a security screen 'face mounted' with the premium finish it deserves. Door sidelight windows, double hung windows, louvres and more are now screened and secured beautifully. This is a finish that homeowners, architects and fabricators will all love," adds Jack.

The Hidden Fix is available now, exclusive to the nation-wide Amplimesh Security Screen Dealership, backed by Capral Aluminium.

Product images courtesy of Elite Home Improvements NSW.