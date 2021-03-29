Amplimesh® Hidden Fix: Security window frame

Logo
Innovation experts at Capral have been busy. Some may even say they have been working 'undercover'. In 2020, Capral Aluminium released the new Amplimesh® 'OneFrame' to their fabricator network. The OneFrame is an architecturally-sleek and smooth profile which can be used to frame the most in-demand Security Screen products.

In 2020, Capral Aluminium released the new Amplimesh® 'OneFrame' to their fabricator network. The OneFrame is an architecturally-sleek and smooth profile which can be used to frame the most in-demand Security Screen products: SupaScreen® (Marine Grade 316 stainless steel mesh), IntrudaGuard® (5052 aluminium perforated mesh) and Privacy Plus (aluminium restricted vision mesh). This gives residential projects complete flexibility to select the right product for the right area whilst keeping a consistent frame design language throughout.

Building on this success, the design team at Capral have released a new 'Hidden Fix' security window frame for the OneFrame product suite. Available to retail customers in SupaScreen®, IntrudaGuard® and Privacy Plus styles, Hidden Fix completely covers up security installation fixings, providing a premium finish while baffling would be prowlers.

Retail customers love it – and with good reason. They can mix and match security products to suit their budget and home, knowing that it will all be framed consistently around the mesh style, with no fixings in sight.

"Turnaround and fabrication times have never been quicker with this ingenious product range," says Jack Ryan, Amplimesh Security Screens Market Manager, Capral Aluminium. "We reviewed the market and saw there was an opportunity to improve not only window screen security, but form and function as well. The most common feedback we receive from customers is about visible installation fixings – homeowners hate seeing unsightly fasteners screwed into their new windows and screens, so we set about 'fixing' that!"

"You can now install a security screen 'face mounted' with the premium finish it deserves. Door sidelight windows, double hung windows, louvres and more are now screened and secured beautifully. This is a finish that homeowners, architects and fabricators will all love," adds Jack.

The Hidden Fix is available now, exclusive to the nation-wide Amplimesh Security Screen Dealership, backed by Capral Aluminium.

Product images courtesy of Elite Home Improvements NSW.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Capral Amplimesh Hidden Fix Flyer

610.28 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
