Ambience roller blind systems

Ambience is the versatile roller blind hardware system of choice for a diverse range of commercial and high-end residential blind applications.

Ambience Roller Blinds - standard fit out

Ambience Roller Blind is a robust, commercial roller blind that matches quality construction with price affordability. Utilising the new generation hardware system, the Ambience Roller Blind incorporates many advanced features such as spring assist operation & easy installation.

Ambience Linked Roller Blinds - standard fit out

Ambience Multi-link Roller Blind is the ideal way to operate multiple blinds with a single chain, eliminating unsightly cords. Resulting in better light control & improved privacy. Two blinds in one, the multi-link twin is elegant and practical.

Ambience Twin Roller Blinds - standard fit out

Ambience Twin Roller Blind is the most versatile shading control. A robust system incorporating two Ambience roller blinds housed together within the one bracket. Both blinds are independently operated by use of either a chain control or motorisation. An Ideal solution for day and night use.

Ambience Twin Roller Multi-Link Blinds - standard fit out

Ambience Twin Multi-link Roller System is an elegant and practical solution for day and night use. Used to operate multiple blinds for larger window spans with a single chain, eliminating unsightly cords. Resulting in better light control, greater privacy, uninterrupted views, and indoor/outdoor accessibility.

Ambience Linked Roller Blinds - heavy duty fit out

Ambience Heavy Duty Multi-Link Roller System is perfect for operating multiple blinds for larger window spans with a single chain or motor. Resulting in better light control & improved privacy for large windows.

Ambience Blackout Roller Blinds - boardroom fit out

Ambience Blackout Roller Blind is a robust roller blind system where ever total privacy is required. Ambience Blackout Roller Blind is manufactured with a cassette style head box and blackout side channels. It is ideal system for conference and media rooms.

Motorised Roller Blind Control

Ambience roller hardware systems can be motorised. A wide range of control options are available to coordinate with individual building management requirements.

Roller Blind Fabrics

Ambience hardware systems can be used in conjunction with of any Verosol Roller Fabrics. Select a blockout fabric for total privacy or a transparent / semi-transparent fabric to provide vision through, or a combination of both fabrics on a twin roller blind system.

SilverScreen metal backed performance fabrics are recommended for cutting solar heat gain, glare reduction and energy saving sustainability.

Verosol provides Australia wide field support. Its fabrication & distribution hub located in Sydney.