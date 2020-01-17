Verosol Ambience Shutters are the industry benchmark for painted timber, stained timber, polyresin, interior and exterior grade powder coated aluminium shutters. Verosol’s range of Ambience shutters are unsurpassed in residential applications when it comes to aesthetics, value and nationwide support. All Verosol shutters come with a full 5 year warranty with capital city support throughout Australia.

Ambience shutters share the classic shutter look and come in 4 models:

Verosol’s Ambience Hardwood Shutter is made from sustainable timber resources. It features a light weight frame and concealed aluminium control rod for full blade closure. Available with elliptical blades in 64mm, 89mm and 114mm widths, these shutters come with a variety of installation options including frames, hinges etc.



​There are two finishes, paint and timber grain.



- Ambience painted shutters are constructed from sustainable finger jointed Poplar then finished with a polyurethane coating.



​- Ambience stained shutters are made from sustainable Basswood, which is stained and then coated using a nitro-cellulose lacquers.

Verosol’s Ambience Polyresin Shutter is made from polyresin components. It is available with elliptical blades in 64mm and 89mm and is ideal in wet areas. A range of functional, quality hardware is supplied with the Ambience Polyresin Shutter, providing a complete package.

Verosol's Ambience Internal Aluminium Shutter has been designed for the Australian market. Aluminium is inherently stronger and more durable than other substrates, making it the ideal choice for withstanding the wear and tear of everyday living. The Ambience Internal aluminium shutter features a light weight frame with an aluminium control rod. This control system allows for full closure of the blades in one direction. The control rod is positioned on the back for a clean appearance.



The Ambience Internal aluminium shutter offers large single panels up to 1100mm wide, providing maximum light and vision out. The matt powder coated finish is highly durable, VOC free and provides high resistance to scratches and marks. These shutters come with a variety of installation options including frames, hinges etc.

Verosol’s Ambience External Aluminium Shutter features a light weight frame with aluminium control rod for full closure of the blades. The control rod is positioned on the back of the shutter for a clean appearance. They are constructed from extruded 1.4 gauge marine grade aluminium. Each blade has a reinforced spine for greater impact dispersement.

The Ambience Aluminium Shutter has the appearance usually associated with internal shutters, creating a consistent transition from indoor to outdoor when combined with our Interior Shutter range.

A range of functional, quality hardware is supplied with this shutter providing the complete package.

Verosol provides Australia wide field support. Its fabrication & distribution hub located in Sydney.