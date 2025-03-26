Introducing the AluShade™ Patio System – a groundbreaking solution designed for durability in marine and other harsh environments. Engineered to last, this innovative system combines strength, style, and versatility, making it the ideal choice for both residential and commercial applications.

The AluShade™ Patio System is built to thrive in Australia’s toughest conditions, including coastal and high-corrosion environments. Its exceptional compatibility supports all roofing types, from single-skin and insulated panels to polycarbonate products and the AluShade™ Louvre Roof System. Featuring industry-leading spanning capabilities, the system’s advanced internal beam profiling delivers the longest spanning beams in the patio, carport, and deck market.

At the heart of its innovation is the patented Duroball™ Technology, which features a ball-and-socket junction for seamless louvre-blade adjustment. Metal components are carefully isolated to prevent corrosion, squeaking, and rattling, while concealed aluminium channels create a clean, modern finish. The system also offers unparalleled customisation with two louvre blade options. The Singlefin™ louvre blade provides a sleek, contemporary design with spanning capabilities of up to 4.2 metres, while the Dualskin™ louvre blade features subtly curved surfaces for superior aesthetics and spans up to 4.5 metres.

Perfect for any environment, the AluShade™ Patio System seamlessly adapts to contemporary patios, sleek carports, and commercial outdoor spaces. It’s the ultimate choice for architects, designers, and specifiers seeking innovative solutions that balance elegance and resilience.

Advanced functionality enhances usability and comfort, with integrated LED lighting, remote control operation, rain sensor functionality, and weather-tight seals ensuring year-round performance.

Why Choose AluShade?

Strength and Reliability: Engineer-certified internal bracketry and stainless steel connector bolts provide outstanding structural capacity, while nylon sleeves prevent galvanic reactions, ensuring long-term durability.

Quiet and Smooth Operation: Thoughtfully designed to eliminate noise and vibrations, delivering a seamless user experience.

Flexible Applications: Perfect for patios, carports, and a range of outdoor spaces in both residential and commercial settings.

Warranty

Enjoy complete peace of mind with industry-leading warranties covering both structural and product components.

Elevate your outdoor designs with the AluShade™ Patio System – a blend of innovation, resilience, and elegance. For more information, Alspec's website or contact your nearest Alspec branch.