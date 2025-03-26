Logo
Alushade™ Patio System

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2025

Introducing the AluShade™ Patio System – a groundbreaking solution designed for durability in marine and other harsh environments. Engineered to last, this innovative system combines strength, style, and versatility, making it the ideal choice for both residential and commercial applications.

  • Product checkExceptional durability
  • Product checkPatented Duroball™ technology
  • Product checkWide compatibility
Overview
Description

Introducing the AluShade™ Patio System – a groundbreaking solution designed for durability in marine and other harsh environments. Engineered to last, this innovative system combines strength, style, and versatility, making it the ideal choice for both residential and commercial applications.

The AluShade™ Patio System is built to thrive in Australia’s toughest conditions, including coastal and high-corrosion environments. Its exceptional compatibility supports all roofing types, from single-skin and insulated panels to polycarbonate products and the AluShade™ Louvre Roof System. Featuring industry-leading spanning capabilities, the system’s advanced internal beam profiling delivers the longest spanning beams in the patio, carport, and deck market.

At the heart of its innovation is the patented Duroball™ Technology, which features a ball-and-socket junction for seamless louvre-blade adjustment. Metal components are carefully isolated to prevent corrosion, squeaking, and rattling, while concealed aluminium channels create a clean, modern finish. The system also offers unparalleled customisation with two louvre blade options. The Singlefin™ louvre blade provides a sleek, contemporary design with spanning capabilities of up to 4.2 metres, while the Dualskin™ louvre blade features subtly curved surfaces for superior aesthetics and spans up to 4.5 metres.

Perfect for any environment, the AluShade™ Patio System seamlessly adapts to contemporary patios, sleek carports, and commercial outdoor spaces. It’s the ultimate choice for architects, designers, and specifiers seeking innovative solutions that balance elegance and resilience.

Advanced functionality enhances usability and comfort, with integrated LED lighting, remote control operation, rain sensor functionality, and weather-tight seals ensuring year-round performance.

Why Choose AluShade?

  • Strength and Reliability: Engineer-certified internal bracketry and stainless steel connector bolts provide outstanding structural capacity, while nylon sleeves prevent galvanic reactions, ensuring long-term durability.
  • Quiet and Smooth Operation: Thoughtfully designed to eliminate noise and vibrations, delivering a seamless user experience.
  • Flexible Applications: Perfect for patios, carports, and a range of outdoor spaces in both residential and commercial settings.

Warranty

Enjoy complete peace of mind with industry-leading warranties covering both structural and product components.

Elevate your outdoor designs with the AluShade™ Patio System – a blend of innovation, resilience, and elegance. For more information, Alspec's website or contact your nearest Alspec branch.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AluShade™ Patio System

3.59 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
