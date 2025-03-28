Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
The Australian Trellis Door Company
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ATDC-Aluminium-Roller-Shutters-yd.
ATDC-Aluminium-Roller-Shutters-Next-Byte
ATDC-Aluminium-Roller-Shutters-L'Occitane
ATDC-Aluminium-Roller-Shutters-15-Lygon
ATDC-Aluminium-Roller-Shutters-yd.
ATDC-Aluminium-Roller-Shutters-Next-Byte
ATDC-Aluminium-Roller-Shutters-L'Occitane
ATDC-Aluminium-Roller-Shutters-15-Lygon
|

Aluminium Roller Shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company

Last Updated on 28 Mar 2025

The Australian Trellis Door Company supply an extensive range of Aluminium Shutters that are ideal for commercial and residential applications such as shopping centres, shop fronts, club/ hotel bars, counter tops, kiosks, arcades, serveries and doorways.

Overview
Description

The Australian Trellis Door Company supply an extensive range of Aluminium Shutters that are ideal for commercial and residential applications such as shopping centres, shop fronts, club/ hotel bars, counter tops, kiosks, arcades, serveries and doorways.

Aluminium Roller Shutters from The Australian Trellis Door CompanyAluminium Roller Shutters from The Australian Trellis Door CompanyAluminium Roller Shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company

Products include:

  • Clearvision Polycarbonate Roller Shutter- compact roll axle shutters have clear visibility whilst providing maximum protection from such as elements, dust and vermin
  • Counterline Shutter- offers security whilst allowing for maximum airflow and visibility
  • Aluminium Roller Shutter- offers security whilst allowing for maximum airflow and visibility
  • Series III Aluminium Shutter- offers security whilst allowing for maximum airflow and visibility
  • High Security Grille- offers security whilst allowing for maximum airflow and visibility
  • All Aluminium Grille- offers security whilst allowing for maximum airflow and visibility
  • 19mm Grille- Economical, lightweight and sturdy grilles ideal for large to medium size openings requiring single span installation

Manual operation shutters for commercial and retail applications:

  • Single Size shutters can be manufactured up to 5.5m in width
  • For large openings, multiple doors with standard or corner mullions are available
  • Shutters are manually operated with a push-up and pull-down stick
  • Clear anodised standard finish, optional extras include automatic operation and Dulux powder coated finishes

All products are inclusive of a 12 month warranty against defective materials and workmanship applies.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
RS1 Brochure

294.02 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RS3 Brochure

1.22 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RS4 Brochure

157.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RS5 and RS6 Brochure

242.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RS7 Brochure

311.42 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RS8 Brochure

221.36 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RS9 Brochure

153.89 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Security Roller Grille

380.79 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Series 2 Roller Shutter

341.52 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCondell Park, NSW

Unit A6/366 Edgar St

02 8723 2800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap