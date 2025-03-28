Aluminium Roller Shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company supply an extensive range of Aluminium Shutters that are ideal for commercial and residential applications such as shopping centres, shop fronts, club/ hotel bars, counter tops, kiosks, arcades, serveries and doorways.

Products include:

Clearvision Polycarbonate Roller Shutter - compact roll axle shutters have clear visibility whilst providing maximum protection from such as elements, dust and vermin

Counterline Shutter - offers security whilst allowing for maximum airflow and visibility

Aluminium Roller Shutter - offers security whilst allowing for maximum airflow and visibility

Series III Aluminium Shutter - offers security whilst allowing for maximum airflow and visibility

High Security Grille - offers security whilst allowing for maximum airflow and visibility

All Aluminium Grille - offers security whilst allowing for maximum airflow and visibility

19mm Grille- Economical, lightweight and sturdy grilles ideal for large to medium size openings requiring single span installation

Manual operation shutters for commercial and retail applications:

Single Size shutters can be manufactured up to 5.5m in width

For large openings, multiple doors with standard or corner mullions are available

Shutters are manually operated with a push-up and pull-down stick

Clear anodised standard finish, optional extras include automatic operation and Dulux powder coated finishes

All products are inclusive of a 12 month warranty against defective materials and workmanship applies.