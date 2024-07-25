Aluminium deck frame system

No one can argue that well maintained, quality hardwood decking is a great product and looks fantastic. But how about what’s under the deck?

Timber subframes can often rot over time as moisture sits under the decking. As well as degrading it can also move as it absorbs moisture and then dries out, potentially ruining your floor above. Plus, it can twist and warp, especially if it is too close to the ground or close to floor level and has poor spacing and there is not enough airflow under your deck.

Our joists do not suffer from any of these problems so when considering the best framing for your deck you should seriously consider using premium aluminium. Just like the timber under your deck, the boards themselves need to be carefully assessed. If you are prepared to spend time and effort maintaining your hardwood decking, that’s fine but if you would rather sit on the deck and relax, a Futurewood low maintenance composite decking option combined with an aluminium subframe is the perfect solution for you.

Introducing the future of decking: Futurewood’s CleverDeck Structural Aluminium Subframe System – design registered – the perfect complement to our CleverDeck range of composite decking boards!

High-Quality Decking System

Our structural aluminium deck framing includes a range of three different sized high-load capacity joists and adjustable pedestals along with quick fix brackets and clips to allow you the option of constructing a rot proof subframe to support your CleverDeck composite decking boards.

This is the ideal solution for every customer, a great product that can be used in just about every situation, including in tight spaces where you would like a deck to be built so that can flow from indoor to outdoor without a step, but there are maximum height limitations that conventional decking systems, including those using LVL beams, don’t meet.

The specially designed aluminum profiles come in sizes of 25mm, 50mm, and 90mm with a high load capacity. By using either individual joists or in combination with bearers, you can span between 600mm and 1800mm, depending on the design of your deck and the surface it is being built on.

The system covers a range of sizes from 48mm to 523mm starting with a 25mm joist fixed directly to the concrete. The pedestals adjust to cover a range from 14mm to 320mm. This range of pedestal sizes combined with a joist or joist/bearer combination provides the perfect grid system to support your CleverDeck composite decking boards and allows you to build your deck across a range of heights from 62mm to 523mm. For higher decks, we recommend using re-blocking stumps instead of our pedestals.

The black powder coated joists and bearers use a range of innovative quick fix clips, brackets, and screws to fix together and create a level and stable surface to fix your decking to. They literally snap in place on the top plate of the pedestal, no screws required just a simple “click”! The special registered design of the aluminium profile and brackets allows for different fixing options that require only 1 screw per bracket/clip meaning that there is minimal labour required to connect the framing and produce a perfectly level and square deck subframe using straight lengths of lightweight aluminium.

The 14mm pedestals and the 25mm high joist have been designed to provide the perfect solution for ultralow deck requirements used together on concrete or tiled patios/balconies where there is insufficient height to use the traditional stump, bearer, and joist construction. The combination of a 25mm joist with an adjustable pedestal creates a grid support system that is much lower than you can achieve using a stump/ LVL, pine or hardwood bearer/joist subframe.

The system enables you to build a deck where the height of the deck (including the decking material and the subframe) needs to be less than 100mm.

Why Choose Futurewood’s Deck Framing System

Long Life Solution

The powder coated aluminium joists and bearers are corrosion resistant, moisture proof and will not rot leading to a long life, hassle free subframe that will stand the test of time.

Low-height Option

CleverDeck composite decking and the Futurewood Aluminium Joist and Pedestal Grid System provide the perfect solution for building a deck where height restrictions limit conventional stump/bearer/joist subframe options.

Easy to create a flush finish with no step between an indoor and outdoor entertainment area.

Now you can build decks even if the entire structure – decking material and subframe – must be under 100mm in height.

User-Friendly and Versatile

Can be installed as a floating system that does not penetrate a waterproof membrane.

Our subframe system is one of the best on the market, easy to use, easy to build, and easy on the budget. And with delivery throughout Australia, building your own professional-looking deck has never been easier. Now you too can create a beautiful looking deck, in a range of colours, without the worry of moisture and other elements ruining both your decking boards and your subframe. You can also trust that the subframe it is supported by will deliver years of trouble free service into the future. Add in the appropriate quantity of height adjustable plastic pedestals to create a made-to-measure deck that offers great longevity and works for you.



Take advantage of the support given by Futurewood’s customer service team and ask them about the free design assistance that will help you to work out the best deck board layout for your preferred deck design. Working out how the decking boards are going to be laid out is a must in determining how to build the subframe. This will also act as an efficient calculator that will help work out the concealed fix clips that you will need and how much waste your design will create. Of course we can also work with you to review your design and help reduce waste.

Easy Installation

Light weight – easy to handle onsite, long straight lengths of powder coated aluminium that can be made level in an instant and offer great durability.

The Subframe System is supplied as a complete kit with unique brackets/clips and all fixings, the system is designed and tested to support your deck. It is quick and easy to install for professional builders and DIY enthusiasts alike saving time and money and making it a very cost -effective alternative to a timber subframe, ask for pricing or a quote today and we will respond accordingly.

Build Your Ideal Deck Where You Want It

No decking project is a challenge when supported by the CleverDeck subframe. It is designed to suit multiple situations, so installation can take place over an alfresco area, a concrete or tiled patio, balconies with or without a waterproofing membrane, standalone paving, or traditional concrete footings.

Designed to support our scratch and weather-resistant, low maintenance composite timber decking, deck building is now within reach of everyone. Nothing more than solid DIY skills required! The Subframe is so versatile that you can build it just about anywhere! From a small alfresco area, on your balcony or around your house and across your backyard.

Build The Perfect Structural Frame With The Aluminium Joist and Pedestal Grid System

Building a deck adds outdoor living space as well as value and beauty to your house, and we believe that every homeowner should be able to enjoy this luxury. That’s why we developed this versatile and efficient, modular subframe system to add to our range of decking solutions. Want to have your outdoor vision come to life and guarantee that your deck project is a success? Provide it with the right support from the start! Then why not checkout our new subframe in conjunction with our CleverDeck composite decking it’s the solution to building the perfect deck.