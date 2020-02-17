As part of the Darley group, Alucity Architectural Product Supply was created to provide a service to support fabricators in the use of the Darley product range. Alucity is a licensed fabricator of Darley Aluminium window and door systems designed for residential and commercial applications. Based in Australia, Alucity work with Darley’s aluminium extrusion factory in China to manufacture finished doors and windows using Darley’s Australian designed and tested systems.

Why Alucity?

The Complete Solution:

Unlike other overseas manufacturers Alucity offers the complete solution, looking after your project from the beginning to end. From the initial stages of assisting with drawings through to providing warranties at the competition of the project, Alucity works closely with you during the entire process, to fabricate and supply the finished product.

Australian Standards Compliant:

Alucity fabricates the Darley KlassicView and CityView window and door systems in all their projects. These products have been designed and tested by a NATA approved laboratory and comply with Australian standard AS2047. Alucity’s customer orientated approach will ensure personalised service, global warranties and Australian hardware warranties.

Expertise:

Based in Erskine Park (NSW) and Keysborough (VIC), the Alucity team have been managing large scale fabrication projects in Australia for more than 5 years. Their dedicated team comprises of Project Managers, Project Co-ordinators and Administration staff, who together have a combined knowledge and expertise within the aluminium industry. Alucity is the licensed fabricator of Darley Aluminium, leading suppliers of aluminium extrusion products & components in Australia for over 22 years. Being part of the Darley group means that Alucity, can utilise Darley’s infrastructure, resources and nationwide stock availability.

Relationship Management:

Alucity and Darley Aluminium have a long standing and well-established relationship with Zhongya, one of the largest aluminium extrusion factories in Guangdong, China. Their close relationship with the extruders in China, means they have the flexibility and resources to modify and enhance the Darley system to meet your individual projects requirements.

Established Process:

Alucity’s comprehensive and well-established process will ensure that all product quality measures are monitored and adhered to.