NEW Altro Orchestra™ Custom

Customise your space for areas where looks not only matter, but can positively affect the wellbeing of the people who live, work or visit the space.

Custom flooring designed exactly to suit your space. The perfect solution for creating the ‘wow’ factor, using the design of your choice, without compromising on the technical benefits.

Choose a design from the Altro collection of images and patterns, or work with Altro to bring your own design to life. It couldn’t be simpler. Of course, it’s not only about looks: Altro Orchestra Custom flooring has the performance you would expect from us with 15dB impact sound reduction and comfort underfoot with excellent resistance to residual indentation. Imagine classrooms with floors that look like grass or sand; Mexican restaurants with beautiful views of the Mayan Riviera on the walls, or a cutting-edge fashion shop with modern art running from floor to ceiling. The options are endless.

Why stop at the floor? Combine with Altro Whiterock Digiclad (Custom) for a totally personalised space.

Typical Applications:

Restaurants / cafés / bars

Public areas, entrances and sensory rooms in primary, secondary and tertiary education

Retail / offices / commercial building spaces where looks count

Reception, changing rooms and food concessions in sports centres and gyms

