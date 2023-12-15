Logo
Commercial windows & doors: Altitude UltraFlat Sliding Door
Commercial windows & doors: Altitude UltraFlat Sliding Door
|

Commercial windows & doors: Altitude UltraFlat Sliding Door

Last Updated on 15 Dec 2023

The new Altitude UltraFlat Sliding Door has been specifically designed for projects where a AS1428.1 compliant flush sill is required. This UltraFlat sill option is perfect for aged care facilities, hospitals, learning environments and residential projects. The door allows architects and designers the ability to achieve expansive openings without the need to compromise on performance or aesthetics.

Overview
Description

The new Altitude UltraFlat Sliding Door has been specifically designed for projects where a AS1428.1 compliant flush sill is required. This UltraFlat sill option is perfect for aged care facilities, hospitals, learning environments and residential projects.

The door allows architects and designers the ability to achieve expansive openings without the need to compromise on performance or aesthetics.

Designed by Alspec® to meet the extremes of the Australian environment, the Altitude UltraFlat Sliding Door is the premier choice by architects, specifiers, builders, homeowners and fabricators when looking for a sliding door with a flush sill.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Altitude UltraFlat Sliding Door

1.46 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
