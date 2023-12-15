Commercial windows & doors: Altitude UltraFlat Sliding Door

The new Altitude UltraFlat Sliding Door has been specifically designed for projects where a AS1428.1 compliant flush sill is required. This UltraFlat sill option is perfect for aged care facilities, hospitals, learning environments and residential projects.

The door allows architects and designers the ability to achieve expansive openings without the need to compromise on performance or aesthetics.

Designed by Alspec® to meet the extremes of the Australian environment, the Altitude UltraFlat Sliding Door is the premier choice by architects, specifiers, builders, homeowners and fabricators when looking for a sliding door with a flush sill.