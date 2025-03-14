ALPOLIC™ NC/A1: The gold standard in DtS non-combustible cladding

Superior architectural cladding

ALPOLIC™ NC/A1 is the safest and most versatile aluminium cladding on the market. It’s composed of a non-combustible mineral core containing zero polyethylene, making it far superior to other aluminium cladding alternatives on the market. It has the best possible safety rating with the Insurance Council of Australia and meets all NSW Government testing requirements as a DtS non-combustible cladding for use in Project Remediate.

It is particularly recommended for building projects where a very high level of fire protection or the use of non-combustible facade materials is required – for example high-rise buildings or special buildings such as schools, hospitals, retirement homes etc.

Superior flatness and durability, with the largest selection of colours and finishes on the market. All backed by rigorous testing for fire-safety and performance under Australia’s weather conditions. The design possibilities are endless.

Key features and benefits

Durable, yet stylish – Featuring Lumiflon FEVE coating technology to maintain depth of colour and UV, hail & corrosion resistance. No-maintenance aluminium cladding with a superior finish.

20-year unconditional warranty - ALPOLIC™ cladding comes with an industry-leading 20-year unconditional full replacement warranty that covers material, labour and rectification costs for faulty material that is backed by the manufacturer, Mitsubishi. The warranty has no maintenance clauses for cleaning.

Exceeds Australian industry standards - CodeMark certified to Building Code of Australia (BCA) Standards, and proven fire safety in large-scale testing. It is the only aluminium composite material to pass Euroclass A1, the world’s strictest fire protection standard. In fact, it’s the safest aluminium façade product in the world.

Full in-house service and support - Choosing to work with ALPOLIC™ cladding means that we partner with you from specification to completion, to support your project every step of the way.

The sustainable choice - The only aluminium façade product with an Environmental Product Declaration produced by GECA. Responsible design that doesn’t compromise quality.

We are proud to be the exclusive distributor of ALPOLIC™ in Australia.