AirMaster carpet tiles

Designed to help improve air quality in living and working spaces, the DESSO AirMaster’s patented technology captures and retains fine dust 8 times more effectively than smooth floors and 4 times more than standard carpet*.

As part of our continuous efforts to reduce our carbon footprint we are proud to launch a new and improved EcoBase backing, which sees a new bio-based ingredient replace a core ingredient formerly composed of petroleum-based content.

*Based on GUI test report AirMaster® 090225-01 DF with DESSO AirMaster® versus a standard smooth floor and versus standard structured loop pile carpet (median values).

The AirMaster Collection: