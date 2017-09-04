AirMaster carpet tiles
Last Updated on 04 Sep 2017
Designed to help improve air quality in living and working spaces, the DESSO AirMaster’s patented technology captures and retains fine dust 8 times more effectively than smooth floors and 4 times more than standard carpet. As part of our continuous efforts to reduce our carbon footprint we are proud to launch a new and improved EcoBase backing.
Overview
Designed to help improve air quality in living and working spaces, the DESSO AirMaster’s patented technology captures and retains fine dust 8 times more effectively than smooth floors and 4 times more than standard carpet*.
As part of our continuous efforts to reduce our carbon footprint we are proud to launch a new and improved EcoBase backing, which sees a new bio-based ingredient replace a core ingredient formerly composed of petroleum-based content.
*Based on GUI test report AirMaster® 090225-01 DF with DESSO AirMaster® versus a standard smooth floor and versus standard structured loop pile carpet (median values).
The AirMaster Collection:
- AirMaster Classic
- AirMaster Earth
- AirMaster Sphere
- AirMaster Desert
- AirMaster Reflection