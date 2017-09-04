Logo
AirMaster carpet tiles

Last Updated on 04 Sep 2017

Designed to help improve air quality in living and working spaces, the DESSO AirMaster’s patented technology captures and retains fine dust 8 times more effectively than smooth floors and 4 times more than standard carpet. As part of our continuous efforts to reduce our carbon footprint we are proud to launch a new and improved EcoBase backing.

Overview
Description

Designed to help improve air quality in living and working spaces, the DESSO AirMaster’s patented technology captures and retains fine dust 8 times more effectively than smooth floors and 4 times more than standard carpet*.

As part of our continuous efforts to reduce our carbon footprint we are proud to launch a new and improved EcoBase backing, which sees a new bio-based ingredient replace a core ingredient formerly composed of petroleum-based content.

*Based on GUI test report AirMaster® 090225-01 DF with DESSO AirMaster® versus a standard smooth floor and versus standard structured loop pile carpet (median values).

The AirMaster Collection:

  • AirMaster Classic
  • AirMaster Earth
  • AirMaster Sphere
  • AirMaster Desert
  • AirMaster Reflection

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Tarkett AirMaster Classic Earth Sphere

68.22 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Tarkett AirMaster Reflection

15.92 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

Tarkett Suite 1, Level 3, 3 Columbia Court

02 8853 1200
