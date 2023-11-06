The Air-Flo® Plus 125mm Louvre system includes a complete screened louvre frame offering a variety of external security and flyscreen options including the Invisi-Gard® and KidScreen® products. Now also included in the Air-Flo® Plus 125mm Louvre range is a 50mm slim line frame developed to suit narrow louvre window installations. This frame presents a neat appearance using an integrated head and sill design.

Successfully tested for compliance with Australian Standards AS2047, achieving acoustic and WERS energy ratings along with fall prevention solutions.

Specifying Alspec's Air-Flo® Plus 125mm Louvre ensures the client receives a solid, durable high performance product.

Key Features