Alspec Air-Flo� Plus 125mm Louvre Workspace
Alspec Air-Flo Plus Louvre 125mm Dining
Alspec Air-Flo Plus Louvre 125mm Hero Image
Alspec Air-Flo Plus Louvre 125mm Pool
Alspec Air-Flo Plus Louvre 125mm Sink
Air-Flo® Plus 125mm Louvre

Last Updated on 06 Nov 2023

The Air-Flo® Plus 125mm Louvre system is purposely designed to provide a total solution for all residential and commercial louvre window applications, including fixed lights and hinged doors. Louvre gallery options include the Breezway® or Aero Louvre gallery range providing general to advanced louvre solutions.

Overview
Description

The Air-Flo® Plus 125mm Louvre system includes a complete screened louvre frame offering a variety of external security and flyscreen options including the Invisi-Gard® and KidScreen® products. Now also included in the Air-Flo® Plus 125mm Louvre range is a 50mm slim line frame developed to suit narrow louvre window installations. This frame presents a neat appearance using an integrated head and sill design.

Successfully tested for compliance with Australian Standards AS2047, achieving acoustic and WERS energy ratings along with fall prevention solutions.

Specifying Alspec's Air-Flo® Plus 125mm Louvre ensures the client receives a solid, durable high performance product.

Key Features

  • Framing options compatible with french door integration
  • Integrated head and sill design
  • Complete screened frame offering external security and flyscreen options including Invisi-Gard® and KidScreen®
  • Suitable for suburban housing and multi-unit residential market
  • Maximum window ventilation opening
  • Suitable to a range of terrain conditions

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Air-Flo Plus Louvre 125mm

3.27 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
