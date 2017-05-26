Logo
Capral High-Performance Sliding Door Alfresco
Capral High-Performance Sliding Door Apartment
Capral High-Performance Sliding Door City Overview
Capral High-Performance Sliding Door City Dining Table
Capral High-Performance Sliding Door Hero Image
Capral High-Performance Sliding Door City Living Room
Capral High-Performance Sliding Door City Night
AGS 900 series: High-performance sliding door

Last Updated on 26 May 2017

Designed to deliver unrivalled performance and design flexibility, the AGS 900 series high-performance sliding door is the latest generation of commercial door development. The door is capable of sizes up to 3000mm high and 2500mm wide and in multi-stack configurations.

Overview
Description

Designed to deliver unrivalled performance and design flexibility, the AGS 900 series high-performance sliding door is the latest generation of commercial door development.

The door is capable of sizes up to 3000mm high and 2500mm wide and in multi-stack configurations. Alongside the high-quality hardware, including heavy duty double wheel roller and various locking options, the AGS 900 series sliding door is extremely popular for commercial and residential development projects.

The AGS 900 series high-performance sliding door comes with thick and double glazing options and is tested to meet cyclonic requirements.

Features and benefits:

  • High-performance design
  • Suited to commercial, residential, and architectural use
  • Tested to cyclonic requirements
  • High-performance roller hardware
  • Standard and multi-stack configurations (up to 6 panels)
  • Internally or externally screened.

Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

0395902360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
