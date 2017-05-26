Designed to deliver unrivalled performance and design flexibility, the AGS 900 series high-performance sliding door is the latest generation of commercial door development.

The door is capable of sizes up to 3000mm high and 2500mm wide and in multi-stack configurations. Alongside the high-quality hardware, including heavy duty double wheel roller and various locking options, the AGS 900 series sliding door is extremely popular for commercial and residential development projects.

The AGS 900 series high-performance sliding door comes with thick and double glazing options and is tested to meet cyclonic requirements.

Features and benefits: