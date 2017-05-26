Capable of hinge, pivot, and sliding configurations, the AGS 225 series hinged door is a 46mm pocket glazed commercial door panel.

The 225 series builds on the trusted and reliable 200 and 275 series offered by Capral and is designed with flexibility, performance, and ease of assembly in mind.

Suited to a variety of applications, including architectural entryways to commercial shopfronts, the 225 series is compatible with commercial locks and furniture. The 225 series is also available in standard and wide stiles with single or double glazed units and can be used with a range of Capral framing systems.

Features and benefits: