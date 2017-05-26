Logo
Capral Aluminium
Capral AGS 225 Series Hinged Door Hero
Capral AGS 225 Series Hinged Door House
Capral AGS 225 Series Hinged Door Inside
Capral AGS 225 Series Hinged Door Outdoor
Capral AGS 225 Series Hinged Door Restaurant
Capral AGS 225 Series Hinged Door Stairs
AGS 225 series: Hinged door

Last Updated on 26 May 2017

Overview
Description

Capable of hinge, pivot, and sliding configurations, the AGS 225 series hinged door is a 46mm pocket glazed commercial door panel.

The 225 series builds on the trusted and reliable 200 and 275 series offered by Capral and is designed with flexibility, performance, and ease of assembly in mind.

Suited to a variety of applications, including architectural entryways to commercial shopfronts, the 225 series is compatible with commercial locks and furniture. The 225 series is also available in standard and wide stiles with single or double glazed units and can be used with a range of Capral framing systems.

Features and benefits:

  • 46mm Door panel
  • Narrow and wide stile options
  • Shallow rail option
  • Single and double glazing options
  • Hinged, pivot, and sliding door panel configurations
  • Suitable for commercial and architectural applications
  • Compatible with range of other Capral products

Capral AGS 225 Series Technical Manual

9.76 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

03 9590 2360
Display AddressLynbrook, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Lynbrook 1A Chapel Street

0395902360
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
