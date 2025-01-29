AGGLam®: A full range of Laminated Safety Glass

AGGLam® is a full range of Laminated Safety Glass and consist of 2 or more pieces of glass that are held together by an interlayer that hold the glass together if in the event of breakage. AGGLam® is Safe, Secure, Quiet and Protects with specific performance seen in multiple categories.