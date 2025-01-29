Logo
AGGLam� Laminated Safety Glass Exterior Windows Near Beach
AGGLam®: A full range of Laminated Safety Glass

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

AGGLam® is a full range of Laminated Safety Glass and consist of 2 or more pieces of glass that are held together by an interlayer that hold the glass together if in the event of breakage. AGGLam® is Safe, Secure, Quiet and Protects with specific performance seen in multiple categories.

Description

AGGLam® is a full range of Laminated Safety Glass and consist of 2 or more pieces of glass that are held together by an interlayer that hold the glass together if in the event of breakage. AGGLam® is Safe, Secure, Quiet and Protects with specific performance seen in multiple categories:

  • AGGLam® Classic - standard laminated glass options
  • AGGLam® Energy - A range of Pyrolytic Hardcoat LowE laminated glass options
  • AGGLam® Acoustic - Audioshield® high performance Acoustic laminated glass
  • AGGLam® Privacy - White Translucent laminated glass or custom made with multiple obscure glass options
  • AGGLam® Fire - Pyroglass Pyran® S and Pyranova® Fire Resistance Level (FRL) laminates
  • AGGLam® Security - IntrudaShield® and IntrudaShield Ultra® Security laminated glass
  • AGGLam® Balustrade - Engineered Balustrade laminated glass solutions

Display AddressGirraween, NSW

NSW Office 140 Gilba Road

02 9896 0566
Display AddressRokeby, TAS

TAS Office 39 South Arm Road

03 6247 1625
Display AddressKnoxfield, VIC

VIC Office 81-83 Rushdale Street

03 9730 7400
