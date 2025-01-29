AGGLam®: A full range of Laminated Safety Glass
Overview
AGGLam® is a full range of Laminated Safety Glass and consist of 2 or more pieces of glass that are held together by an interlayer that hold the glass together if in the event of breakage. AGGLam® is Safe, Secure, Quiet and Protects with specific performance seen in multiple categories:
- AGGLam® Classic - standard laminated glass options
- AGGLam® Energy - A range of Pyrolytic Hardcoat LowE laminated glass options
- AGGLam® Acoustic - Audioshield® high performance Acoustic laminated glass
- AGGLam® Privacy - White Translucent laminated glass or custom made with multiple obscure glass options
- AGGLam® Fire - Pyroglass Pyran® S and Pyranova® Fire Resistance Level (FRL) laminates
- AGGLam® Security - IntrudaShield® and IntrudaShield Ultra® Security laminated glass
- AGGLam® Balustrade - Engineered Balustrade laminated glass solutions
