Aged care solutions
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Our tailored product range for assisted care, aged care and dementia care offers full room solutions consisting of functional and aesthetically pleasing tapware, sanitaryware, grab rails and hand shower kits providing support for the elderly, for people requiring assistance and their caregivers for safe bathing, showering and toileting.
Overview
Our tailored product range for assisted care, aged care and dementia care offers comprehensive room solutions. These include functional and aesthetically pleasing tapware, sanitaryware, grab rails and hand shower kits. Our products are designed to provide support for the elderly, people requiring assistance, and their caregivers, ensuring safe bathing, showering, and toileting while maximising independence and dignity without compromising on style.
Being the official Australian distributor for Ifo, Kolo and HEWI, we offer an extensive range of Australian and European designed and manufactured tapware, sanitaryware and accessories. Our products cater to all levels of practical and aesthetical requirements, making everyday tasks easier and keeping users and caregivers safe.
Tapware
Our carefully crafted range includes options for scald protection, handsfree operation, visual or cognitive impairment accomodations, AS 1428.1 accessible compliance, and assisted showering for ensuites and back of house areas.
Sanitaryware and Accessories
We offer a wide range of modern, stylish and minimalistic designed toilets, basins, sinks, grab rails and other accessories. These products enable people to retain their independence through various stages of care.
Downloads
Contact
New South Wales Office 4 Bond Crescent02 9586 6044
Victoria Office 5/71 Victoria Crescent+61 3 8832 6544
Head Office 410 Victoria Rd, PO Box 20631300 514 074
Queensland Office Unit 2, 14-16 Cairns Street07 3081 7744