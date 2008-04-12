Aged care solutions

Our tailored product range for assisted care, aged care and dementia care offers comprehensive room solutions. These include functional and aesthetically pleasing tapware, sanitaryware, grab rails and hand shower kits. Our products are designed to provide support for the elderly, people requiring assistance, and their caregivers, ensuring safe bathing, showering, and toileting while maximising independence and dignity without compromising on style.

Being the official Australian distributor for Ifo, Kolo and HEWI, we offer an extensive range of Australian and European designed and manufactured tapware, sanitaryware and accessories. Our products cater to all levels of practical and aesthetical requirements, making everyday tasks easier and keeping users and caregivers safe.

Tapware

Our carefully crafted range includes options for scald protection, handsfree operation, visual or cognitive impairment accomodations, AS 1428.1 accessible compliance, and assisted showering for ensuites and back of house areas.

Sanitaryware and Accessories

We offer a wide range of modern, stylish and minimalistic designed toilets, basins, sinks, grab rails and other accessories. These products enable people to retain their independence through various stages of care.