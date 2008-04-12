Logo
Galvin Engineering Aged Care Full Room Solutions
Galvin Engineering Aged Care Phoenix GalvinAssist Basin Long Flared Steel Blue Left
Galvin Engineering Aged Care Shower
Galvin Engineering Aged Care Toilet Armrest
Galvin Engineering Aged Care Water Tap
Galvin Engineering Aged Care Water Tap Faucet
Galvin Engineering Basin GalvinAssist
Galvin Engineering HEWI Dementia Coloured Bathroom
Galvin Engineering HEWI System 800 Bathroom
|

Aged care solutions

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Our tailored product range for assisted care, aged care and dementia care offers full room solutions consisting of functional and aesthetically pleasing tapware, sanitaryware, grab rails and hand shower kits providing support for the elderly, for people requiring assistance and their caregivers for safe bathing, showering and toileting.

Overview
Description

Our tailored product range for assisted care, aged care and dementia care offers comprehensive room solutions. These include functional and aesthetically pleasing tapware, sanitaryware, grab rails and hand shower kits. Our products are designed to provide support for the elderly, people requiring assistance, and their caregivers, ensuring safe bathing, showering, and toileting while maximising independence and dignity without compromising on style.

Being the official Australian distributor for Ifo, Kolo and HEWI, we offer an extensive range of Australian and European designed and manufactured tapware, sanitaryware and accessories. Our products cater to all levels of practical and aesthetical requirements, making everyday tasks easier and keeping users and caregivers safe.

Tapware

Our carefully crafted range includes options for scald protection, handsfree operation, visual or cognitive impairment accomodations, AS 1428.1 accessible compliance, and assisted showering for ensuites and back of house areas.

Sanitaryware and Accessories

We offer a wide range of modern, stylish and minimalistic designed toilets, basins, sinks, grab rails and other accessories. These products enable people to retain their independence through various stages of care.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Click Shower Package Flyer 2022

760.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CliniMix TMV

3.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CMV2 Flyer 2023

1.01 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Lead Safe Info Flyer

1.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Healthy Water Systems In Health And Aged Care Whitepaper

4.18 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Office 4 Bond Crescent

02 9586 6044
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

Victoria Office 5/71 Victoria Crescent

+61 3 8832 6544
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Head Office 410 Victoria Rd, PO Box 2063

1300 514 074
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD

Queensland Office Unit 2, 14-16 Cairns Street

07 3081 7744
