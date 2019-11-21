Caroma Care Collection: Aged Care

Products within the Care Collection are designed to assist people with restricted mobility, these products not only look great but are ideal for Aged Care applications.

Care Toilet Suites:

Our Caroma Care toilet suites all feature our award-winning Cleanflush® technology, an innovation that delivers a more powerful flush and a rimless design for the absolute highest levels of hygiene and rapid cleaning.

Designed and engineered in Australia

Features award-winning Caroma Cleanflush® technology – hygienic design for easy cleaning

Patented flow balancer eliminates splash backs

Inclusion of a raised height pan with extra projection to reduce stress on knees

Supplied with patented Uni–Orbital connector® for flexible installations – extends to any position up to a 50mm radius

Available in AS1428.1 2009 accessible and ambulant options, ideal for hospital, aged care and commercial applications

WELS 4 star rated, 4.5/3L (3/5 avg/flush)



Care Basins

Basins within the Care Collection are designed to comply with the Australian Health Facility Guidelines for Infection Prevention and Control, ideal for applications in areas such as staff, patient and public amenities.

Designed in Australia

No overflow for increased hygiene. Anti-splash rim reduces potential splashing

Available with integrated shelves to maximise storage in the bathroom space

Can be installed to comply to AS1428.1 2009 Amd.1 design for access and mobility requirements

Optional fully integrated vitreous china Care Shroud provides increased infection control

and eliminates potential contraband storage

Includes white plug and chrome waste, suitable for hospital applications



Care Tapware

Our new Care Plus tapware range provides the optimum solution in infection control for aged care and health care applications, with the inclusion of laminar flow as standard.