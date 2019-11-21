Caroma Care Collection: Aged Care
Last Updated on 21 Nov 2019
Products within the Care Collection are designed to assist people with restricted mobility, these products not only look great but are ideal for Aged Care applications. Our Caroma Care toilet suites all feature our award-winning Cleanflush® technology, an innovation that delivers a more powerful flush and a rimless design for the absolute highest levels of hygiene and rapid cleaning.
Overview
Products within the Care Collection are designed to assist people with restricted mobility, these products not only look great but are ideal for Aged Care applications.
Care Toilet Suites:
Our Caroma Care toilet suites all feature our award-winning Cleanflush® technology, an innovation that delivers a more powerful flush and a rimless design for the absolute highest levels of hygiene and rapid cleaning.
- Designed and engineered in Australia
- Features award-winning Caroma Cleanflush® technology – hygienic design for easy cleaning
- Patented flow balancer eliminates splash backs
- Inclusion of a raised height pan with extra projection to reduce stress on knees
- Supplied with patented Uni–Orbital connector® for flexible installations – extends to any position up to a 50mm radius
- Available in AS1428.1 2009 accessible and ambulant options, ideal for hospital, aged care and commercial applications
- WELS 4 star rated, 4.5/3L (3/5 avg/flush)
Care Basins
Basins within the Care Collection are designed to comply with the Australian Health Facility Guidelines for Infection Prevention and Control, ideal for applications in areas such as staff, patient and public amenities.
- Designed in Australia
- No overflow for increased hygiene. Anti-splash rim reduces potential splashing
- Available with integrated shelves to maximise storage in the bathroom space
- Can be installed to comply to AS1428.1 2009 Amd.1 design for access and mobility requirements
- Optional fully integrated vitreous china Care Shroud provides increased infection control
- and eliminates potential contraband storage
- Includes white plug and chrome waste, suitable for hospital applications
Care Tapware
Our new Care Plus tapware range provides the optimum solution in infection control for aged care and health care applications, with the inclusion of laminar flow as standard.
- 35mm adjustable cartridge for added temperature and flow control
- European designed SoftPEX hoses provide superior durability, longer life and are free from impurities
- Laminar flow as standard for added infection control in hospitals and aged care facilities
- Larger coloured indicators on all handles, ideal for the elderly or people with vision impairments
- Options including the addition of a care handle and warm/cold indicators are ideal for vulnerable users or those with limited mobility