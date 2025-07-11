Aged Care and Dementia Solutions
Our product range delivers stylish, compliant, and functional bathroom solutions for aged care, assisted living, and dementia care. Designed to enhance safety, dignity, and independence, our European and Australian-made tapware, sanitaryware, and accessories support both users and caregivers.
- Enhanced Safety and Accessibility
- Stylish, Functional Design
- Comprehensive, Customisable Room Solutions
Overview
Description
Downloads
Brochure
Dementia Friendly Bathroom Solutions
757.69 KB
Brochure
Click Shower Package Flyer
760.84 KB
Brochure
CliniMix TMV
3.26 MB
Brochure
CMV2 Flyer
1.01 MB
Brochure
Lead Safe Info Flyer
1.13 MB
Brochure
Healthy Water Systems In Health And Aged Care Whitepaper
4.18 MB
Brochure
Ifo Toilet Suite Flyer
800.98 KB
Brochure
Kolo Selnova Basin Flyer
990.05 KB
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW
4 Bond Crescent+61 2 9586 6044
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC
5/71 Victoria Crescent+61 7 3081 7744
Display AddressMalaga, WA
410 Victoria Rd+61 8 9338 2344
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD
Queensland Office Unit 2, 14-16 Cairns Street07 3081 7744