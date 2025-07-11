Logo
Galvin Engineering
Galvin-Engineering-Aged-Care-Blue-Sink-Toothpaste
Galvin-Engineering-Aged-Care-Blue-White-Sink
Galvin-Engineering-Aged-Care-Red-Sink
Galvin-Engineering-Aged-Care-Red-White-Toilet
Galvin-Engineering-Aged-Care-Toilet-Sink
Galvin-Engineering-Aged-Care-White-Blue-Assist-Toilet
Galvin-Engineering-Aged-Care-Black-Faucet
Galvin-Engineering-Aged-Care-Water-Tap
|

Aged Care and Dementia Solutions

Our product range delivers stylish, compliant, and functional bathroom solutions for aged care, assisted living, and dementia care. Designed to enhance safety, dignity, and independence, our European and Australian-made tapware, sanitaryware, and accessories support both users and caregivers.

  • Product checkEnhanced Safety and Accessibility
  • Product checkStylish, Functional Design
  • Product checkComprehensive, Customisable Room Solutions
Overview
Description
Downloads
Brochure
Dementia Friendly Bathroom Solutions

757.69 KB

Download
Brochure
Click Shower Package Flyer

760.84 KB

Download
Brochure
CliniMix TMV

3.26 MB

Download
Brochure
CMV2 Flyer

1.01 MB

Download
Brochure
Lead Safe Info Flyer

1.13 MB

Download
Brochure
Healthy Water Systems In Health And Aged Care Whitepaper

4.18 MB

Download
Brochure
Ifo Toilet Suite Flyer

800.98 KB

Download
Brochure
Kolo Selnova Basin Flyer

990.05 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

4 Bond Crescent

+61 2 9586 6044
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

5/71 Victoria Crescent

+61 7 3081 7744
Display AddressMalaga, WA

410 Victoria Rd

+61 8 9338 2344
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD

Queensland Office Unit 2, 14-16 Cairns Street

07 3081 7744
