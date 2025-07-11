Aged Care and Dementia Solutions

Our product range delivers stylish, compliant, and functional bathroom solutions for aged care, assisted living, and dementia care. Designed to enhance safety, dignity, and independence, our European and Australian-made tapware, sanitaryware, and accessories support both users and caregivers.

Enhanced Safety and Accessibility

Stylish, Functional Design Comprehensive, Customisable Room Solutions