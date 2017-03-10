Logo
Adjustable wash basin heights make for a practical solution when wheelchairs users are the main audience

Last Updated on 10 Mar 2017

Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers simple solutions to everyday adjustment of a wash basin. The Wash Basin Bracket range from Pressalit, is dedicated collection of systems that have been developed principally for people with limited mobility. Hosting a wide variation in method of adjustment including counterbalanced, electric and manual.

Overview
Description

Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers simple solutions to everyday adjustment of a wash basin.

The Wash Basin Bracket range from Pressalit, is dedicated collection of systems that have been developed principally for people with limited mobility. Hosting a wide variation in method of adjustment including counterbalanced, electric and manual, there are a multitude of designs formats to accommodate an expansive variety of need.

The range is suitable for use in-conjunction with Pressalit’s own Matrix wash basin styles.

Features and benefits:

  • Suitable for either every day or occasional adjustment in wash basin height
  • Ideal for requirements when needs are changing in the short and long term
  • Sleek design makes the overall appearance not so institutional looking
  • Accommodates a selection of wash basin designs that are curved, square and rectangular

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
PLUS The Flexible Bathroom

17.13 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

Head Office Suite 8.04, Level 8 171 Clarence Street

0415 425 461
