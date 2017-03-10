Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers simple solutions to everyday adjustment of a wash basin.

The Wash Basin Bracket range from Pressalit, is dedicated collection of systems that have been developed principally for people with limited mobility. Hosting a wide variation in method of adjustment including counterbalanced, electric and manual, there are a multitude of designs formats to accommodate an expansive variety of need.

The range is suitable for use in-conjunction with Pressalit’s own Matrix wash basin styles.

Features and benefits: