Adjustable wash basin heights make for a practical solution when wheelchairs users are the main audience
Last Updated on 10 Mar 2017
Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers simple solutions to everyday adjustment of a wash basin. The Wash Basin Bracket range from Pressalit, is dedicated collection of systems that have been developed principally for people with limited mobility. Hosting a wide variation in method of adjustment including counterbalanced, electric and manual.
Overview
The range is suitable for use in-conjunction with Pressalit’s own Matrix wash basin styles.
Features and benefits:
- Suitable for either every day or occasional adjustment in wash basin height
- Ideal for requirements when needs are changing in the short and long term
- Sleek design makes the overall appearance not so institutional looking
- Accommodates a selection of wash basin designs that are curved, square and rectangular