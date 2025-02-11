Logo
Bradford Acoustigard Commercial Partition
Acoustigard™: Acoustic Glasswool

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Bradford™ Acoustigard™ products can assist in the control of acoustic, as well as delivering improvements in the thermal performance of the building structure. Acoustigard™ is suitable for use in a variety of acoustic applications and as a thermally certified insulation material, contributing to a building’s energy efficiency rating.

Overview
Description

Bradford™ Acoustigard™ have been designed to provide superior sound control in commercial applications

  • Available in a broad range of thicknesses to suit different cavity in-fill applications
  • Available in a range of densities to meet specific acoustic and thermal specifications
  • Resists slumping in the cavity ensuring easy assembly
  • Ideal for high rises, office buildings and internal fit outs in shopping centres

Effective as an acoustic baffle, Acoustigard™ can be installed above a partition wall or as ceiling overlay over ceiling tiles

  • Non-combustible material that ensures minimal hazard to occupants and workers
  • Compression packed for easy handling on-site for more material coverage with less material movement
  • Easy to work with for optimum performance

Building acoustics are an important element in any design and consideration needs to be given to both sound absorption, the control of sound that is generated within a room, as well as sound transmission, sound that passes through a dividing wall or building element.

The lightweight insulation products are inexpensive and high performance, offering a range of features and benefits

  • Easily installed
  • Helps reduce natural frequencies in walling systems
  • Easily transported around job sites
  • Made from Biosoluble formulation
  • Made from up to 65% recycled material

Bradford™ Acoustigard™ can achieve a range of acoustic ratings up to Rw + Ctr 50 and above when installed with Gyprock™ plasterboard and CSR Hebel™.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Acoustic Solution Range

791.09 KB

Download
Resources
