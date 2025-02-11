Bradford™ Acoustigard™ products can assist in the control of acoustic, as well as delivering improvements in the thermal performance of the building structure. Acoustigard™ is suitable for use in a variety of acoustic applications and as a thermally certified insulation material, contributing to a building’s energy efficiency rating.

Bradford™ Acoustigard™ have been designed to provide superior sound control in commercial applications

Available in a broad range of thicknesses to suit different cavity in-fill applications

Available in a range of densities to meet specific acoustic and thermal specifications

Resists slumping in the cavity ensuring easy assembly

Ideal for high rises, office buildings and internal fit outs in shopping centres

Effective as an acoustic baffle, Acoustigard™ can be installed above a partition wall or as ceiling overlay over ceiling tiles

Non-combustible material that ensures minimal hazard to occupants and workers

Compression packed for easy handling on-site for more material coverage with less material movement

Easy to work with for optimum performance

Building acoustics are an important element in any design and consideration needs to be given to both sound absorption, the control of sound that is generated within a room, as well as sound transmission, sound that passes through a dividing wall or building element.

The lightweight insulation products are inexpensive and high performance, offering a range of features and benefits

Easily installed

Helps reduce natural frequencies in walling systems

Easily transported around job sites

Made from Biosoluble formulation

Made from up to 65% recycled material

Bradford™ Acoustigard™ can achieve a range of acoustic ratings up to Rw + Ctr 50 and above when installed with Gyprock™ plasterboard and CSR Hebel™.