Natural timber-look acoustic products

Available in panels, baffles, or ceiling tiles, Acoustic Timber™ is a high-performance acoustic treatment designed to realistically imitate timber. To ensure a natural, high-end finish, we have hand-picked a selection of premium woodgrains taken from real timber veneers—digitally printed onto the panel surface with a safe, water-based, UV cured ink.

Panel lengths range from 2400 mm to 2700 mm with custom lengths available.

Features and benefits

Timber look with excellent acoustic performance

Easy to install

Lightweight alternative to conventional timber

Natural grain variation for a realistic high-end finish

Highly durable, providing long-term stability and performance

Available in panels, baffles, or ceiling tiles

Certified carbon neutral



Categories

Suitable for wall and ceiling applications

Decorative timber slat screens, or ceiling features

Paired wall cladding to match timber joinery and cabinetry

Commercial/office spaces

Education

Hospitality

Theatres and auditoriums

Recording studios

Retail



Dimensions