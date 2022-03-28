Acoustic Timber™
Available in panels, baffles, or ceiling tiles, Acoustic Timber™ is a high-performance acoustic treatment designed to realistically imitate timber. To ensure a natural, high-end finish, we have hand-picked a selection of premium woodgrains taken from real timber veneers—digitally printed onto the panel surface with a safe, water-based, UV cured ink.
Overview
Natural timber-look acoustic products
Panel lengths range from 2400 mm to 2700 mm with custom lengths available.
Features and benefits
- Timber look with excellent acoustic performance
- Easy to install
- Lightweight alternative to conventional timber
- Natural grain variation for a realistic high-end finish
- Highly durable, providing long-term stability and performance
- Available in panels, baffles, or ceiling tiles
- Certified carbon neutral
Categories
- Suitable for wall and ceiling applications
- Decorative timber slat screens, or ceiling features
- Paired wall cladding to match timber joinery and cabinetry
- Commercial/office spaces
- Education
- Hospitality
- Theatres and auditoriums
- Recording studios
- Retail
Dimensions
- Panel sizes of 1200mm x 2400mm and 1200mm x 2700mm panels
- Baffle lengths of 2400mm and 2700mm are available
- Ceiling tiles are available as 595 mm x 1195 mm tiles or 595 mm x 595 mm custom size
