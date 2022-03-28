Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
autex acoustics
Autex Acoustics
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Autex Acoustic Timber Lucia Arianna Leggiero
Autex Acoustic Timber Basketball Stadium
Autex Acoustic Timber Boston Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Civic Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Nature Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Raft
Autex Acoustic Timber Raft Beam Ceiling
Autex Acoustic Timber Raft Beam Close Up Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Raft Beam Lounge Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Raft Beam Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Receptionist
Autex Acoustic Timber Soft Walnut
Autex Acoustic Timber Wall
Autex Acoustic Timber Lucia Arianna Leggiero
Autex Acoustic Timber Basketball Stadium
Autex Acoustic Timber Boston Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Civic Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Nature Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Raft
Autex Acoustic Timber Raft Beam Ceiling
Autex Acoustic Timber Raft Beam Close Up Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Raft Beam Lounge Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Raft Beam Oak
Autex Acoustic Timber Receptionist
Autex Acoustic Timber Soft Walnut
Autex Acoustic Timber Wall

Acoustic Timber™

Last Updated on 28 Mar 2022

Available in panels, baffles, or ceiling tiles, Acoustic Timber™ is a high-performance acoustic treatment designed to realistically imitate timber. To ensure a natural, high-end finish, we have hand-picked a selection of premium woodgrains taken from real timber veneers—digitally printed onto the panel surface with a safe, water-based, UV cured ink.

Overview
Description

Natural timber-look acoustic products

Available in panels, baffles, or ceiling tiles, Acoustic Timber™ is a high-performance acoustic treatment designed to realistically imitate timber. To ensure a natural, high-end finish, we have hand-picked a selection of premium woodgrains taken from real timber veneers—digitally printed onto the panel surface with a safe, water-based, UV cured ink.

Panel lengths range from 2400 mm to 2700 mm with custom lengths available.

Features and benefits

  • Timber look with excellent acoustic performance
  • Easy to install
  • Lightweight alternative to conventional timber
  • Natural grain variation for a realistic high-end finish
  • Highly durable, providing long-term stability and performance
  • Available in panels, baffles, or ceiling tiles
  • Certified carbon neutral

Categories

  • Suitable for wall and ceiling applications
  • Decorative timber slat screens, or ceiling features
  • Paired wall cladding to match timber joinery and cabinetry
  • Commercial/office spaces
  • Education
  • Hospitality
  • Theatres and auditoriums
  • Recording studios
  • Retail

Dimensions

  • Panel sizes of 1200mm x 2400mm and 1200mm x 2700mm panels
  • Baffle lengths of 2400mm and 2700mm are available
  • Ceiling tiles are available as 595 mm x 1195 mm tiles or 595 mm x 595 mm custom size

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Acoustic Timber™ Lookbook

9.12 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap