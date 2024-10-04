Acoustic tiles

Acoustek tiles are amongst the most efficient methods of combating reverberate noise, either planned from the outset as a design feature or retrofit as a cure for any previously unforeseen ‘noise annoyance factor’ - the latter being experienced in most commercial interiors.

The control of reverberate noise in spaces where people work, relax, socialise and learn is of critical importance. ‘Reverberant spaces’ are not natural environments for humans. Spending time in such spaces can have negative impact on productivity, learning, recuperation, enjoyment and well-being.

Acoustek has two exclusive acoustic tile ranges, the Newport Collection and Cavasinni Collection, both have been given the utmost consideration of where and how they will fit in to cure this all too common reverberate noise problem.

The subtle and different design taste exhibited from both collections has something to suit most demographics, yet both collections retain built in allowance for the expression of individual design flair to create a decorative, effective, bespoke noise attenuation.

Cavasinni Collection

We collaborate with Italian industrial designer Daniel Cavasinni to bring you the most contemporary and unique range of acoustic sound absorbing tiles.

Cavasinni’s philosophy is “to create bespoke options within the same or adjacent pattern, via use of tile position, depth, colour and client inspiration” which makes for the perfect, creative partner. By using designs that have the potential to adapt and flex to every environment we have endless possibilities to enhance the indoor worlds we work in.

Celano

The subtle design of Celano is highlighted by the negative detail within the tile, the coinciding point of exit with the adjacent tile’s entry detail allows all manner of variation in design, add colour variation and the choice is almost infinite.

Celano’s crisp clean pattern will also merge with our Torino tile for yet further individualisation of your preferred design.

Tile Size: 500 x 500 x 50mm

Pack Size: 9 Tiles = 2.25sqm coverage



Torino

The purposeful, yet simple, subtle design of the Torino acoustic tile allows it to be adapted for individual arrangement for your indoor space.

The Torino has a three dimensional profile, but blends well with Celano to create a varied, textured pattern that will enhance indoor spaces through acoustic installation and aesthetics.

Tile Size: 500 x 500 x 55mm

Pack Size: 9 Tiles = 2.25sqm coverage



Roma

This simple, asymmetric pattern is versatile and can be used in a singular colour, or with statement titles to create a striking, yet unobtrusive visual display.

The Roma acoustic tile can merge with the Milano tile for additional feature or contrast.

Tile Size: 500 x 500 x 55mm

Pack Size: 9 Tiles = 2.25sqm coverage



Milano

The pattern’s negative detail enhances a 3 dimensional effect and creates a bolder statement that responds with colour. A more definite statement or toned to suit the ambience of surrounding colours, the choice is yours.

Tile Size: 500 x 500 x 55mm

Pack Size: 9 Tiles = 2.25sqm coverage



Newport Collection

Inspired by beach and city, the Newport Collection of acoustic tiles and panels explores patterns adapted from the fractals of nature, through to structured shapes for a varied, modern range.

The patterns in this range can be accentuated or subdued through creative use of colour making it visually complement the unique ambience of every indoor space.

Sand

Based upon a ‘fractal’ design, this acoustic panel from the Newport Collection mimics the effect of tidal ebb and flow leaving its unique impression on Sand.

This pattern can be mounted vertically or horizontally and provides yet further design ability in the pursuit of arresting reverberate noise and background echo.

Tile Size: 500 x 500 x 55mm

Pack Size: 9 Tiles = 2.25sqm coverage



Diffuse

Based upon a standard ‘diffuser pattern’ this acoustic tile from the Newport Collection provides an effective vertical or horizontal pattern with depth and contour.

Striking but simple, this acoustic tile absorbs up to 85% of reverberate noise. Soft or bold colours show the character of this tile and enhance the decor of any room.

Tile Size: 500 x 500 x 55mm

Pack Size: 9 Tiles = 2.25sqm coverage



Metro

Clean crisp style with simplicity yet speaks organised structure that can be varied with a change of direction.

Same colour or shade variation this acoustic tile performs as others within the Newport Range to combat reverberate noise, enhance decor and create an ambient style of your choice.

Tile Size: 500 x 500 x 55mm

Pack Size: 9 Tiles = 2.25sqm coverage



Urban

Square blocks of varied height give thoughts of Urban living, yet inject colour and create a ‘Mondrianesque effect’. Offset the Pattern for an even more bespoke design and effect.

To achieve design exibility, be bold or placid, all have their own character that can be developed into your preferred layout. All in the pursuit of arresting reverberate noise.