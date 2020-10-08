Logo
Acoustic blinds and curtains for noise reduction

Last Updated on 08 Oct 2020

Noise pollution is a part of modern life, but it doesn't have to be. Our acoustic curtains and acoustic blinds have been proven to be effective against all sound frequencies and different types of noise.

Overview
Description

Noise pollution is a part of modern life, but it doesn't have to be. Our acoustic curtains have been proven to be effective against all sound frequencies and different types of noise.

Our acoustic fabrics are the product of years of research and development, combining natural sound absorbing raw materials with a unique fabric construction to maximise noise reduction.

Our products have been used by acoustic engineers, builders, architects and designers across the country to meet council regulations and building codes. Our clients include government, ASX listed companies, top education institutions and tier 1 builders.

Our testing with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has proven that our Acoustic Curtains can reduce the perceived noise by half (Sound Level Difference Improvement, ΔDw = 10dB).

Acoustic Blinds and Curtains are a functional alternative to traditional blinds and curtains - and a simple, cost effective alternative to other acoustic products.

And you don't have to compromise your sense of style with our curated collection of fabrics and colours chosen to suit all design aesthetics.

Applications:

  • Traffic road and train noise
  • Construction noise
  • Aircraft noise
  • Neighbourhood noise
  • Home studios; and much more!

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Acoustic Blinds and Curtains Warranty Maintenance Manual

944.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Randwick Texture Acoustic Curtain Fabric

1.40 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SleepWell Curtain by Acoustic Blinds and Curtains

5.45 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Soundli Wool Acoustic Curtain Fabric

1.16 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wellington Texture Acoustic Curtain Fabric

1.07 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
WorkWell Curtain by Acoustic Blinds and Curtains

4.48 MB

Download
