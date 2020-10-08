Noise pollution is a part of modern life, but it doesn't have to be. Our acoustic curtains have been proven to be effective against all sound frequencies and different types of noise.

Our acoustic fabrics are the product of years of research and development, combining natural sound absorbing raw materials with a unique fabric construction to maximise noise reduction.

Our products have been used by acoustic engineers, builders, architects and designers across the country to meet council regulations and building codes. Our clients include government, ASX listed companies, top education institutions and tier 1 builders.

Our testing with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has proven that our Acoustic Curtains can reduce the perceived noise by half (Sound Level Difference Improvement, ΔDw = 10dB).

Acoustic Blinds and Curtains are a functional alternative to traditional blinds and curtains - and a simple, cost effective alternative to other acoustic products.

And you don't have to compromise your sense of style with our curated collection of fabrics and colours chosen to suit all design aesthetics.

Applications: