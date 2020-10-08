Acoustic Blinds and Curtains for sound absorption

Acoustic Blinds and Curtains provide the best range of sound absorbing fabrics in Australia.

Our acoustic fabrics are the product of years of research and development, combining natural sound absorbing raw materials with a unique fabric construction to maximise sound absorption.

Our products have been used by acoustic engineers, builders, architects and designers across the country to meet council regulations and building codes. Our clients include government, ASX listed companies, top education institutions and tier 1 builders.

Our fabrics have sound absorption ratings of up to 0.75 Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC). NRC is the global testing standard for sound absorption. A value of 0 is no sound absorption. A value of 1 is complete sound absorption.

Our products have also been proven to provide the perfect visual separation in open plan offices, school classrooms or media rooms.

Acoustic blinds and curtains are a functional alternative to traditional blinds and curtains - and a simple, cost effective alternative to other acoustic products.

And you don't have to compromise your sense of style with our curated collection of fabrics and colours chosen to suit all design aesthetics.

Applications: