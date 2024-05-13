Achroma Planks: Revel in the quiet beauty of the grey area

Inspired by the achromatic, that which is without colour or hue. A simple yet sophisticated range. Embrace the tonal nuances of a neutral palette, like forms and textures appearing and receding through beams of light or blankets of shadow. Create something luminous with all colours available and stocked in Comfi Bak.

Achroma Carpet Planks are GreenTag GreenRate level A certified for Green Star projects and can contribute to points in the WELL Building Standard. With the emerging trend for biophilic design in commercial environments – Achroma is a sustainable flooring solution to count on. Explore the range’s stunning colour, pattern and coordination story across a range solutions.