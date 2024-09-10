Acczent Excellence Compact+ is the new comer in the Excellence family, one of the most creative heavy-traffic Heterogeneous Vinyl Flooring ranges on the market, with the best indentation/acoustic ratio (0,03mm - 8dB/ Class B).

It is treated with our trademarked Tektanium surface protection for extreme durability and cost-effective maintenance.

The range offers a renewed palette of classic and trendy designs, with an array of materials, patterns and colours for more creativity. The natural designs are extremely authentic and realistic, giving you a solution that is as beautiful as original woods or minerals.

This collection is part of the Excellence global design solution including wall coverings, stairs and accessories.