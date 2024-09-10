Logo
Tarkett Acczent Excellence Compact+ Apartment
Tarkett Acczent Excellence Compact+ Colour Samples
Tarkett Acczent Excellence Compact+ Kitchen
Tarkett Acczent Excellence Compact+ Reception
Tarkett Acczent Excellence Compact+ Seat
Tarkett Acczent Excellence Compact+ Waiting Area
Acczent Excellence Compact+

Last Updated on 10 Sep 2024

Acczent Excellence Compact+

Last Updated on 10 Sep 2024

Acczent Excellence Compact+ is the new comer in the Excellence family, one of the most creative heavy-traffic Heterogeneous Vinyl Flooring ranges on the market, with the best indentation/acoustic ratio (0,03mm - 8dB/ Class B).

Overview
Description

Acczent Excellence Compact+ is the new comer in the Excellence family, one of the most creative heavy-traffic Heterogeneous Vinyl Flooring ranges on the market, with the best indentation/acoustic ratio (0,03mm - 8dB/ Class B).

It is treated with our trademarked Tektanium surface protection for extreme durability and cost-effective maintenance.

The range offers a renewed palette of classic and trendy designs, with an array of materials, patterns and colours for more creativity. The natural designs are extremely authentic and realistic, giving you a solution that is as beautiful as original woods or minerals.

This collection is part of the Excellence global design solution including wall coverings, stairs and accessories.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Tarkett Acczent Excellence Compact+

25.16 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

Tarkett Suite 1, Level 3, 3 Columbia Court

02 8853 1200
