A1121 IP Access Control System: A stand-alone solution for side entrances that do not need video
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2023
Overview
DoorBird is the smart solution for every property entrance. Simply connect the DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform. Even existing classic installations such as an electric door opener can still be used and controlled via the DoorBird App.
The A1121 access control system is the perfect solution for back and side doors, garages, storage and packing rooms, bicycle and machine rooms, pool gates. All entrances that do not require a video solution.
Important features are:
- Surface-mount housing included
- WiFi / LAN connection (PoE capable)
- Keypad
- 125 KHz and 13.56 MHz RFID reader
- Tamper sensor
- Wiegand interface
- 2 freely configurable bistable switching relays
- flushmount option also available
Materials and Colors:
- Stainless steel V2A, brushed
- Stainless steel V4A (salt-water and grinding resistant), brushed
- Bronze-finish as PVD coating, stainless steel, brushed
- Titanium-finish as PVD coating, stainless steel, brushed
- DB 703, stainless steel, powder-coated, semi-gloss
- RAL 7016, Anthracite grey
- Graphite black (Raven Polar), powder-coated, semi-gloss