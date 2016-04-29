Logo
Zurn Wilkins engineered water control systems
Last Updated on 29 Apr 2016

At Zurn we are committed to providing smart waterworks solutions that are easily serviced and provide the lowest lifecycle costs.

Zurn are committed to providing smart waterworks solutions that are easily serviced and provide the lowest lifecycle costs. Products are available either on the shelf or built to order at one of their five regional service centres. Zurn Wilkins is the trusted leader in backflow prevention and pressure regulation.

Zurn Wilkins provides control solutions for pressure at the source – the point of connection. Zurn Wilkins’ water pressure reducing valves and backflow preventers offer the lowest life-cycle costs for your irrigation system. We are a reliable, recognized manufacturer able to supply your backflow irrigation needs, providing ease of maintenance, corrosion resistance, simple winterization, and easy testing. The product offering includes solutions for the plumbing, irrigation, waterworks, industrial, OEM, and fire protection markets.

Zurn Engineered Water Solutions® offer key advantages including:

  • Superior low life-cycle cost
  • WELS & Watermark Approved
  • Products allow for water conservation system design
  • Products comply with all standards and specifications
  • Theft deterrent product options
  • CAD drawings available on www.lwgzurn.com
  • Easy to install with multiple configurations providing installation versatility
  • Products designed for installation in tight spaces
  • Ease of repair and low-cost repair kits
  • Product options allow rapid system blow-outs and start-ups

Zurn Engineered Water Solutions® is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, and industrial markets, delivering sustainable building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications. Zurn are committed to providing smart solutions that save both time and money. Their goal is serving the customer through innovation, continuous improvement, and assurance behind every installation. Choose Zurn for a reliable, recognized manufacturer to supply your entire installation, from behind the wall rough-in, to finish trim product and fixture systems.

Display AddressPendle Hill, NSW

Unit 6, 3-11 Hallmark St

+61 2 9631 2549 OR P
Display AddressWinellie, NT

Unit 4, 10 Witte St

P: +61 437 702 253
Display AddressLytton, QLD

Unit 2, 6 Trade St

P: +61 7 3348 2666 O
Display AddressBroadmeadow, VIC

49 Lakeside Drive

+61 3 8301 9499
Display AddressMalaga, WA

398 Victoria Rd

P: +61 8 9203 1400
