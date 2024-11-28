Quick Links
News
Zurn furthers commitment to the Australian market with LWG acquisition
Rexnord subsidiary Zurn acquired the assets of LWG Specialized Plumbing Products in August 2013 from Hills Holdings in A...
Zurn’s Drainwave part of 5x4 Hayes Lane Project
Zurn supplied the innovative Drainwave sewer dosing unit to the 5x4 Hayes Lane Project.
Contact
Display AddressPendle Hill, NSW
Unit 6, 3-11 Hallmark St+61 2 9631 2549 OR P
Display AddressWinellie, NT
Unit 4, 10 Witte StP: +61 437 702 253
Display AddressLytton, QLD
Unit 2, 6 Trade StP: +61 7 3348 2666 O
Display AddressBroadmeadow, VIC
49 Lakeside Drive+61 3 8301 9499
Display AddressMalaga, WA
398 Victoria RdP: +61 8 9203 1400