Zurn 304 Precision Stainless Steel products are the new name for steel solutions through plumbing innovation. Precision and quality come together under the 304 Precision name with a growing range of commercial and domestic units and fittings. Their high quality steel is engineered to the most exacting standards and backed by the Zurn name for quality, ensuring you can specify 304 Precision products with the utmost confidence. The complete range of stainless steel product covers all your project needs with troughs, sinks and tubs, as well as toilet pans and urinals. The specialty product includes market leading Tundishes in a variety of design options, along with our quality Wine Spittoon and Babies Bath.

Many of the 304 Precision products are suitable for high-use, vandal-prone areas including prisons, holding cells, institutional facilities, schools and sports clubs. Pre-plumbed options are also available utilising our Specialty or Commercial Kitchen tapware such as timed flow taps, and drinking bubblers.

• #304 or #316 grade Stainless Steel

• WELS and Watermark compliant

• Mobility impaired options available

• Efficient designs

• Vandal resistant

Zurn Engineered Water Solutions® is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, and industrial markets, delivering sustainable building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications. At Zurn we are committed to providing smart solutions that save both time and money. Their goal is serving the customer through innovation, continuous improvement, and assurance behind every installation. Choose Zurn for a reliable, recognized manufacturer to supply your entire installation, from behind the wall rough-in, to finish trim product and fixture systems.