X-GLOO Tradeshow and Exhibition Display Tents from SI Retail



Eye-catching display tents creating great brand awareness

PROFESSIONAL: High quality workmanship

AERODYNAMIC: Stable, up to 60km/h wind speed

CUSTOMISABLE: Individually branding and design opportunities

EASY: Only requires one person to be pumped up

FAST: Ready in minutes

FLEXIBLE: Various configurations

MODULAR: Unlimited expansion

SILENT: No noise from blowers or fans

DESIGN: Designed according to “form follows function”

DISTINGUISHED: Winner of the red dot design award 2008

MOBILE: Easily transportable with a backpack or trolley

2008 Red Dot Design Award

World leading brands who have used X-GLOO include;

X-GLOO event tents are exclusive to SI Retail and are the best branding tool for a range of events such as trade shows, promotional tours, product presentations, exhibitions, festivals and more. Whether outdoors or indoors, the X-GLOO gets noticed.With multiple styles and various add-on's, the individual design possibilities of the X-GLOO are endless. What’s more, the ability to change your messages as necessary means that it is always current and appropriate. X-GLOO is available in 4X4, 5X5, 6X6 and 8X8 metre configurations. The individual branding is achieved through digital printing screen printing or sewn application.X-GLOO event and exhibition tents won the Red Dot Design Award in 2008, one of the largest international design oriented competitions, distinguishing the best in product and communication design.Land Rover, Carlsberg, Red Bull, Etihad, Puma, Reebok, Nike, Goodyear, Hyundai, Bacardi,Honda, Mercedes, Qantas, Super Cheap, Volvo.