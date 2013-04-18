X-GLOO Tradeshow and Exhibition Display Tents from SI Retail
X-GLOO event tents are great for use as a promotional and brand tool for your company or product
X-GLOO event tents are exclusive to SI Retail and are the best branding tool for a range of events such as trade shows, promotional tours, product presentations, exhibitions, festivals and more. Whether outdoors or indoors, the X-GLOO gets noticed.
Eye-catching display tents creating great brand awareness
With multiple styles and various add-on's, the individual design possibilities of the X-GLOO are endless. What’s more, the ability to change your messages as necessary means that it is always current and appropriate. X-GLOO is available in 4X4, 5X5, 6X6 and 8X8 metre configurations. The individual branding is achieved through digital printing screen printing or sewn application.
2008 Red Dot Design Award
X-GLOO event and exhibition tents won the Red Dot Design Award in 2008, one of the largest international design oriented competitions, distinguishing the best in product and communication design.
World leading brands who have used X-GLOO include; Land Rover, Carlsberg, Red Bull, Etihad, Puma, Reebok, Nike, Goodyear, Hyundai, Bacardi
,Honda, Mercedes, Qantas, Super Cheap, Volvo.
- PROFESSIONAL: High quality workmanship
- AERODYNAMIC: Stable, up to 60km/h wind speed
- CUSTOMISABLE: Individually branding and design opportunities
- EASY: Only requires one person to be pumped up
- FAST: Ready in minutes
- FLEXIBLE: Various configurations
- MODULAR: Unlimited expansion
- SILENT: No noise from blowers or fans
- DESIGN: Designed according to “form follows function”
- DISTINGUISHED: Winner of the red dot design award 2008
- MOBILE: Easily transportable with a backpack or trolley
