World-class sports lighting and lighting control solutions

GLG has been providing sports lighting solutions for more than 50 years.

Indoors, outdoors, rectangular field, court or oval, cycle path, skate park or BMX track, you’ll find GLG has been involved in delivering solutions for councils, sporting authorities and government to technical specification, to illumination standard and to budget.

GLG works directly with leading sporting codes to deliver illumination that benefits both players and spectators.

Consider the various requirements that one code alone places upon its illumination needs and you’ll understand why it is important to choose a lighting solutions provider whose capabilities stretch beyond the supply of products to include expertise in lighting schema design, comprehension of the code’s requirements and ability to project manage the installation and its configuration.

GLG provides the ultimate range of lighting and controls to support all the aspects in Sports projects:

Floods & TV

Indoor Sports Courts

Parking & Pathways

Internal

Bathrooms & Amenities

Emergency

Lighting Control



The Sylvania Briteline LED Raptor Floodlight is a world-class product in the Sports Lighting range. Providing high performance, advanced energy efficiency and new optical technology, all with lower ongoing maintenance in one sleek package. The Briteline LED Raptor is designed in Australia by the GLG Engineering Team to accept the latest sports lighting control systems via dimming or switching modes.

To view GLG’s extensive range of sports lighting products please visit their website.