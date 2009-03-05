Wooden Products from Elite CNC Wood Components Pty Ltd

Cutting and Routing

Elite CNC Wood Components Pty Ltd provides precision routing and cutting services. Our sophisticated machinery and skilled craftsmen ensure that we can provide a wide range of precision cut products in large quantities. Our reputation for precision cut and high quality end products has earned us many national and international customers.



Our woodworking expertise, diverse capabilities makes Elite CNC Wood Components Pty Ltd the perfect choice for all of your wood routing production needs. We provide

Edgebanding

Routering

Machining

Laminating

Boring

Custom-cut services.

Returnable Packaging

We manufacture collapsible and returnable boxes. Our boxes are currently utilized for shipping products of all sizes, nationally and internationally.



Our packaging includes plywood boxes and wood crates. We supply what is best for our customers’ applications and not what we want to sell. Our products are ISO 9001 compliant to ensure international customs compliance, quality and fast delivery.



We can reduce your costs by 25-30% compared to non-disposable wood, steel or paper packaging. Our collapsible boxes have been used to transport

Heavy machinery

Vehicles

Industrial parts

Delicate pictures

Personal belongings.

Even the largest boxes take less than five minutes to assemble or dismantle.



Custom Builds

Elite CNC Wood Components Pty Ltd extensive network allows us to cater to almost all types of projects. We specialize in manufacturing and installation of

Office and shop fitouts

Office workstations

Shelving and storage

Kitchens

Built-in-wardrobes

Cabinets

Stand-alone wardrobes.

We can give you expert advice and a free measure and quote. Our service includes delivery and installation.