Weldlok® grating products in steel, aluminium and fibreglass FRP

Nepean Building & Infrastructure is Australia's only specialist manufacturer of the famous Weldlok® brand of grating, a proprietary brand which has been in production since the 1950's.



Weldlok® grating is available in a variety of materials including galvanised mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and fibreglass.



Custom Fabrication

All Weldlok® products can be custom-fabricated to suit unique customer requirements. With 2 main manufacturing plants in Sydney and Perth and smaller facilities in Brisbane and Melbourne, Nepean is able to provide a custom-made solution which is locally available.



Complete Packages

Nepean can supply a total package including Balltube® handrail system, Weldlok® grating, stair treads and walkway modules. The Weldlok® team can provide advice to draftspersons, engineers, fabricators and specifiers in the correct selection of all grating and handrail products.



How is Weldlok® Grating made?

Weldlok® mild steel grating is constructed using an electro- forgewelding process that applies pressure and heat to fuse square, twisted cross bars into load-bearing bars of various thicknesses and depths. The result is a product with a one-piece construction that complies with the requirements of Australian Standard AS1657-1992.



Weldlok® Aluminium Grating is pressure-locked, with crossbars permanently attached to load bars through a swaging process. Grating is available with a range of load bar sizes and spacing and is also available with serrated surfaces for slip resistance.



Weldlok® grating is being used in many environments across Australia

Weldlok® grating is used extensively in many different resource applications throughout Australia including mines, industrial, chemical and sewerage plants, marine environments and superstructures, drilling rigs, architectural projects and tourist sites.