Weldlok� Grating Suitable for Many Applications and can be Packaged with the Balltube� Handrail System
||

Weldlok® grating products in steel, aluminium and fibreglass FRP

Last Updated on 15 Jul 2013

Overview
Description

Nepean Building & Infrastructure is Australia's only specialist manufacturer of the famous Weldlok® brand of grating, a proprietary brand which has been in production since the 1950's.

Weldlok® grating is available in a variety of materials including galvanised mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and fibreglass.

Custom Fabrication
All Weldlok® products can be custom-fabricated to suit unique customer requirements. With 2 main manufacturing plants in Sydney and Perth and smaller facilities in Brisbane and Melbourne, Nepean is able to provide a custom-made solution which is locally available.

Complete Packages
Nepean can supply a total package including Balltube® handrail system, Weldlok® grating, stair treads and walkway modules. The Weldlok® team can provide advice to draftspersons, engineers, fabricators and specifiers in the correct selection of all grating and handrail products.

How is Weldlok® Grating made?
Weldlok® mild steel grating is constructed using an electro- forgewelding process that applies pressure and heat to fuse square, twisted cross bars into load-bearing bars of various thicknesses and depths. The result is a product with a one-piece construction that complies with the requirements of Australian Standard AS1657-1992.

Weldlok® Aluminium Grating is pressure-locked, with crossbars permanently attached to load bars through a swaging process. Grating is available with a range of load bar sizes and spacing and is also available with serrated surfaces for slip resistance.

Weldlok® grating is being used in many environments across Australia
Weldlok® grating is used extensively in many different resource applications throughout Australia including mines, industrial, chemical and sewerage plants, marine environments and superstructures, drilling rigs, architectural projects and tourist sites.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Weldlok® Aluminium Grating and Handrails

3.52 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Weldlok® Drainage Grating

2.44 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Weldlok® FRP Grating and Handrails 1

1.21 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Weldlok® Steel Grating

3.57 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressYagoona, NSW

117-153 Rookwood Rd

02 9707 5000
