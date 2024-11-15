Logo
    News
    Galserv celebrates 60th anniversary with newly revamped website
    The launch of the revitalised website is a testament to Galserv's dedication to meeting the changing needs of its custom...

    Hot dip galvanising transforms derelict brick pit into modern sports venue
    Hot dip galvanising by Nepean Building & Infrastructure has helped transform a disused industrial brick pit into a moder...

    Mastermesh perforated screens supplied for mental health facility
    Nepean Building & Infrastructure supplied Mastermesh perforated aluminium screens and sunshades for a new mental health ...

    New Nepean project helps create new landmark in Sydney CBD
    Nepean Structures has provided structural steel and project management solutions for a striking high rise project in Syd...

    Galintel Cavi-T-Bar lintel
    Nepean Building & Infrastructure presents the Galintel Cavi-T-Bar lintel as the ideal solution for cavity walls in doubl...

    Galintel J-Bar steel shelf beam
    Nepean Building & Infrastructure presents the Galintel J-Bar shelf beam designed for cavity walls in double brick or bri...

    Galserv - The art of hot dip galvanising
    Galserv Galvanising Services’ recent collaboration with well-known Blue Mountain artist Henryk Topolnicki has resulted i...

    New Nepean Building & Infrastructure website completes company-wide rebranding process
    Nepean Building & Infrastructure has launched a brand new website to mark the completion of a company-wide rebranding pr...

    Mastermesh perforated metal canopies at Perth Airport new T2
    The Mastermesh team from Nepean Building & Infrastructure recently supplied 1,500m² of custom perforated metal canopies ...

    Display AddressYagoona, NSW

    117-153 Rookwood Rd

    02 9707 5000
