Weldlok® Balltube® handrail systems in steel, aluminium and fibreglass FRP

Nepean Building & Infrastructure is Australia's only specialist manufacturer of the famous Balltube® Brand of handrail products, a proprietary Brand which has been in production since the 1950's and a trusted name across Australia serving the industrial, civil and fabrication industries.



Weldlok® Balltube® handrail systems are available in a variety of materials including galvanised mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and fibreglass FRP.



Nepean can provide you with a customised solution locally

All Weldlok® products can be custom-fabricated to suit unique customer requirements. With 2 main manufacturing plants in Sydney and Perth and smaller facilities in Brisbane and Melbourne, Nepean is able to provide a custom-made solution which is locally available.



The Weldlok® Balltube® Handrail System is designed and manufactured to the requirements of Australian Standard AS1657-1992.

A handrail system that is quick to assemble with a sophisticated design.



The modular Balltube® system allows speedy erection and finishing, with a minimum of on-site welding, providing considerable savings in time and labour costs.



Balltube® sets the standard for time and cost saving in the installation of walkways, stairs and ladders

Components delivered to site include fully galvanised stanchions, rails, bends, kickplates, slip-joints, closures, all ready for trouble-free erection. The unique ribbed easy-to-grip FRP Weldlok® tube combined with no-snag fittings provides a more comfortable handrail.



Strong yet lightweight, made from pultruded fibreglass and isophthalic polyester resin, this system can be used in the harshest of environments. All connectors are steel core encapsulated for ultimate strength.



Weldlok® Balltube® handrail systems are suitable for many projects

Weldlok® Balltube® handrail systems are used extensively in many different resource applications throughout Australia including mines, industrial, chemical and sewerage plants, marine environments and superstructures, drilling rigs, architectural projects and tourist sites.