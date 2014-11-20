Logo
​Webnet stainless steel mesh frames from Tensile
Last Updated on 20 Nov 2014

Using the modular style frame system, the finished product has varied uses to fit design solutions.

Overview
Description

Barriers, guard railings and guards are all improved in versatility and aesthetics when made from Webnet by Jakob®. Using the modular style frame system, the finished product has varied uses to fit design solutions.

Due to its open mesh weave, the frames provide unobstructed views and thus a safer option for barriers compliant with the Building Code of Australia.

Webnet Frames are suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications

  • Stair railings
  • Balcony barriers
  • Fences
  • Pool dividers
  • Available in 3D frames for geometric shapes

Available in Classic, Inviss-R and Inviss-C

  • Classic- round tube frame with perlmeter rope
  • Inviss-R- round tube frame without perlmeter rope
  • Inviss-R- rectangular tube frame without perlmeter rope

With customisable sizes available to suit every need, the Webnet Stainless Steel Frames by Jakob® are a versatile and appealing product created to provide safety and be a solution to design needs.

