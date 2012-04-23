Wall Mounted Boiling Water Dispensers from Whelan

Steam free operation

Econoboil boiling water dispensers available in 2.5 litre and 5 litre capacities

Thermoboil wall mounted units available in 8 sizes from 7.5 to 60 litre capacities

Wall mounted for space and saving and efficiency

The Econoboil and Thermoboil wall mounted boiling water systems feature thermostat technology for accurate temperature control.The thermostat technology allows a manual rest over the temperature cut out switch as a back up to eliminate any steam.Econoboil and Thermoboil wall mounted boiling water dispensers are designed for commercial and office kitchens.