Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Econoboil and Thermoboil Instant boiling water units
Econoboil and Thermoboil Instant boiling water units

Wall Mounted Boiling Water Dispensers from Whelan

Last Updated on 23 Apr 2012

Boiling water units that are wall mounted and are designed with thermostat technology

Overview
Description
The Econoboil and Thermoboil wall mounted boiling water systems feature thermostat technology for accurate temperature control.

Steam free operation
The thermostat technology allows a manual rest over the temperature cut out switch as a back up to eliminate any steam.
  • Econoboil boiling water dispensers available in 2.5 litre and 5 litre capacities
  • Thermoboil wall mounted units available in 8 sizes from 7.5 to 60 litre capacities
  • Wall mounted for space and saving and efficiency
Econoboil and Thermoboil wall mounted boiling water dispensers are designed for commercial and office kitchens.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Econoboil and Thermoboil Instant Boiling Water Units

209.74 KB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap