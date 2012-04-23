Wall Mounted Boiling Water Dispensers from Whelan
Last Updated on 23 Apr 2012
Boiling water units that are wall mounted and are designed with thermostat technology
Overview
Description
The Econoboil and Thermoboil wall mounted boiling water systems feature thermostat technology for accurate temperature control.
Steam free operation
The thermostat technology allows a manual rest over the temperature cut out switch as a back up to eliminate any steam.
Steam free operation
The thermostat technology allows a manual rest over the temperature cut out switch as a back up to eliminate any steam.
- Econoboil boiling water dispensers available in 2.5 litre and 5 litre capacities
- Thermoboil wall mounted units available in 8 sizes from 7.5 to 60 litre capacities
- Wall mounted for space and saving and efficiency