Wall Bath Sets and Sink Mixers from Phoenix Tapware
Last Updated on 09 Dec 2008
Wall bath sets and sink mixers have contemporary designs and Phoenix warranty suitable for baths, showers and sinks.
Overview
Description
Lido Tapware Range
Featuring a distinctive loop handle, the Lido kitchen tapware and bathroom tapware range of mixers offers renovators or homebuilders the opportunity to add a little designer flair to their project. Adding the finishing touch to any kitchen or bathroom, the Lido range of bathroom and kitchen taps will help to complete your project.
Lido Tapware Product Range
- Sink Mixer: 3 star - 8lt/min
- Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Sink Mixer 220mm Gooseneck: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Sink Mixer 160mm Squareline: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Sink Mixer 220mm Squareline: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Basin Mixer: 5 star - 5.5lt/min
- Shower Mixers
- Vessel Mixer: 5 star - 5.5lt/min
- Shower Bath Diverter Mixers
- Remote Diverters
- Wall Basin/Bath Set: 5 star - 5.5lt/min (basin only)
- Wall Basin/Bath Outlet: 5 star - 5.5lt/min (basin only)
Benefits of Lido Basin Mixers and Bath Sets
- Premium Chrome Finish
- Phoenix Warranty
- WELS Rated
- Modern Design