Wall Bath Sets and Sink Mixers from Phoenix Tapware

Lido Tapware Range

Featuring a distinctive loop handle, the Lido kitchen tapware and bathroom tapware range of mixers offers renovators or homebuilders the opportunity to add a little designer flair to their project. Adding the finishing touch to any kitchen or bathroom, the Lido range of bathroom and kitchen taps will help to complete your project.



Lido Tapware Product Range

Sink Mixer: 3 star - 8lt/min

Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck: 4 star - 7.5lt/min

Sink Mixer 220mm Gooseneck: 4 star - 7.5lt/min

Sink Mixer 160mm Squareline: 4 star - 7.5lt/min

Sink Mixer 220mm Squareline: 4 star - 7.5lt/min

Basin Mixer: 5 star - 5.5lt/min

Shower Mixers

Vessel Mixer: 5 star - 5.5lt/min

Shower Bath Diverter Mixers

Remote Diverters

Wall Basin/Bath Set: 5 star - 5.5lt/min (basin only)

Wall Basin/Bath Outlet: 5 star - 5.5lt/min (basin only)

Benefits of Lido Basin Mixers and Bath Sets