Vista Roof Garden System offers a complete green roof solution using uniquely designed drain cells with a geo-textile layer to provide the best and most suitable conditions for natural plant growth in an urban environment. Investmenting in a green roof provides a significant number of social, environmental and economical benefits.

Vista Concepts provides the design and technology to allow roof gardens to be installed in an urban landscape such as roof tops, carparks, and public spaces where the substrate is non-natural.

They need to be designed so they are functional, accessible, aesthetic, recreational and offer social and environmental benefits.

Depending on the support structure, green roofs can be extensive with lower density coverage and can be designed to provide intensive green coverage.

The drain cells combined with the geo-textile fabric ensures there is sufficient water drainage to provide ideal growth conditions. We have data to show the volume of water per m2 of drain cells on a 1% gradient.

Vista Concepts also supplies expanded clay balls which are a light weight filler in the planting media. It is mixed in the soil layer to provide superior aeration for healthy root growth and create intensive or extensive roof gardens without increasing the load on the structure.