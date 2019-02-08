Years of research & development leads to award winning, sustainable garden designs

Fytowall: Panel Vertical Garden System for Commercial Applications

Panel Vertical Garden System for Commercial Applications FC Fytofelt: Fire Compliant Pocket Vertical Garden System – Commercial Applications

Fire Compliant Pocket Vertical Garden System – Commercial Applications Fytofelt: Pocket Vertical Garden System – Commercial and Residential Applications

Pocket Vertical Garden System – Commercial and Residential Applications Florefelt: DIY Pocket Vertical Garden System - Residential Applications



Walls can become botanical gardens. Fytogreen’s vertical garden panel and fire compliant pocket systems, which use our proprietary growing medium to deliver water and nutrients to specially selected plants, makes the living vertical environment a success.

The complex process of species selection and placement has been honed by Fytogreen over many years to ensure the installed green walls are both successful and sustainable.

The important considerations of testing sunshine hours through sun/shade modeling, light intensity, wind and the implication of the fractal factor on outdoor design. For indoor green walls, the importance of supplementary lighting and air exchange in the spaces are paramount.

Consultancy, design & construct

For a large commercial project, design should ideally be considered approximately 18 months prior to construction. Fytogreen offers both a design consultancy service and a full design and construct service for vertical gardens.

Construct only

Fytogreen also undertakes “construct only” projects. In instances where a garden has been designed or specified by the client’s Landscape Architect, and Fytogreen has won the tender via the traditional tendering process, Fytogreen offers advice as to whether specified species are suitable for integration into Fytogreen’s proprietary growing medium.