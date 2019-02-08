Logo
Building facade with green vertical garden
Closeup building exterior with green vertical garden
Close up of building facade with green vertical garden
Detailed building facade with green vertical garden
Detailed close up of building facade with green vertical garden
Fytogreen FytoArbour Academy-of-Design-VIC
Fytogreen Fytowall-above-Pool_Breeze-Apartments-QLD
Fytogreen Fytowall-above-Pool_Breeze-Apartments-QLD3
Fytogreen Fytowall above-Pool Breeze-Apartments-QLD
Fytogreen Fytowall Verticle Garden 114-Williams-St
Fytogreen Fytowall Verticle Garden Emporium Hotel
Fytogreen Fytowall Verticle Wall Emporium Hotel
Fytogreen Verticle Garden Botanica
Fytogreen Verticle Garden Curved Fytowall George St QLD
Fytogreen Verticle Garden Emerates House Pocket
Vertical Gardens
Vertical Gardens
Vertical Gardens
Vertical Gardens
Vertical Gardens
Vertical Gardens
Hotel bar interior with green verticle garden
Vertical Gardens
Office with vertical garden wall
Outdoor patio with vertical green garden
Stairwell with green vertical garden
Waiting room with vertical green garden
Vertical Gardens

Last Updated on 08 Feb 2019

Fytogreen’s vertical garden panel and fire compliant pocket systems, which use our proprietary growing medium to deliver water and nutrients to specially selected plants, makes the living vertical environment a success.

Overview
Description

Years of research & development leads to award winning, sustainable garden designs

  • Fytowall: Panel Vertical Garden System for Commercial Applications
  • FC Fytofelt: Fire Compliant Pocket Vertical Garden System – Commercial Applications
  • Fytofelt: Pocket Vertical Garden System – Commercial and Residential Applications
  • Florefelt: DIY Pocket Vertical Garden System - Residential Applications

Walls can become botanical gardens. Fytogreen’s vertical garden panel and fire compliant pocket systems, which use our proprietary growing medium to deliver water and nutrients to specially selected plants, makes the living vertical environment a success.

The complex process of species selection and placement has been honed by Fytogreen over many years to ensure the installed green walls are both successful and sustainable.

The important considerations of testing sunshine hours through sun/shade modeling, light intensity, wind and the implication of the fractal factor on outdoor design. For indoor green walls, the importance of supplementary lighting and air exchange in the spaces are paramount.

Consultancy, design & construct

For a large commercial project, design should ideally be considered approximately 18 months prior to construction. Fytogreen offers both a design consultancy service and a full design and construct service for vertical gardens.

Construct only

Fytogreen also undertakes “construct only” projects. In instances where a garden has been designed or specified by the client’s Landscape Architect, and Fytogreen has won the tender via the traditional tendering process, Fytogreen offers advice as to whether specified species are suitable for integration into Fytogreen’s proprietary growing medium.

