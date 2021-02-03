Versailles Preassembled European Oak: Engineered timber flooring

Timeless sophistication and style are possible with a French court inspired Versailles pattern timber floor. Available in four beautiful colours, Havwoods Versailles timber flooring panels feature a textured or distressed finish to replicate genuine antiquity. Sealed with a durable natural oiled finish or unfinished, these fine-aged Versailles panels bring the opulence of the French court and the natural warmth of genuine timber to your project.

Preassembled in the traditional Versailles pattern in square panels, save time and cost with fast, easy installation. Quality crafted tongue and groove profiles make the Versailles panels suitable for glue-down installations. They can also feature as stunning walls, table tops and more.

Achieve old-world charm with 21st century durability with Versaille engineered timber flooring in your next project.

Features and benefits: