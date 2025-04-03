Logo
Real Flame Vektor 1100
Vektor 1100: Authentic fireside experience featuring an elegant campfire-style flame pattern

Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

The Vektor 1100 combines the simplicity of natural gas with a campfire-style flame, in-log burners, and an LED-powered glowing ember bed, creating a soothing, warming ambiance that elevates your home with an authentic fireside experience.

  • Product checkAuthentic Campfire Flame Pattern
  • Product checkPowerful Heat Output
  • Product checkModern Design
Overview
Description

The Vektor 1100 combines the simplicity and cleanliness of natural gas to lift your home with an authentic fireside experience featuring an elegant campfire-style flame pattern.

Including in-log burners and an LED-powered glowing ember bed, the all-round soothing and warming ambiance created by the Vektor 1100 is in a class of its own.

Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

8 Lakeview Drive

1300 554 155
