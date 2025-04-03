Vektor 1100: Authentic fireside experience featuring an elegant campfire-style flame pattern
The Vektor 1100 combines the simplicity of natural gas with a campfire-style flame, in-log burners, and an LED-powered glowing ember bed, creating a soothing, warming ambiance that elevates your home with an authentic fireside experience.
- Authentic Campfire Flame Pattern
- Powerful Heat Output
- Modern Design
The Vektor 1100 combines the simplicity and cleanliness of natural gas to lift your home with an authentic fireside experience featuring an elegant campfire-style flame pattern.
Including in-log burners and an LED-powered glowing ember bed, the all-round soothing and warming ambiance created by the Vektor 1100 is in a class of its own.