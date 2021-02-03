Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Havwoods
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Havwoods V Collection Croydon Timber Flooring Susquehanna Office
Havwoods V Collection Newport Timber Flooring IVE Group Office
Havwoods V Collection Oak Prime Timber Flooring Yamaha Music Office
Havwoods V Collection Ryde Timber Flooring Susquehanna Office
Havwoods V Collection Croydon Timber Flooring Susquehanna Office
Havwoods V Collection Newport Timber Flooring IVE Group Office
Havwoods V Collection Oak Prime Timber Flooring Yamaha Music Office
Havwoods V Collection Ryde Timber Flooring Susquehanna Office

V Collection: The professionals choice in engineered timber flooring

Last Updated on 03 Feb 2021

The Havwoods V Collection of engineered timber flooring boards consists of a beautiful array of colours to choose from and is designed to provide excellent value in a floor that you can rely on.

Overview
Description

The Havwoods V Collection of engineered timber flooring boards consists of a beautiful array of colours to choose from and is designed to provide excellent value in a floor that you can rely on.

This range offers engineered timber flooring planks in a variety of thicknesses, finishes, colours and grades, providing an option for all colour palettes and design schemes. The V Collection timber flooring boards are suitable for residential and multi-res, hospitality, office, commercial and retail applications.

Designed to be a fit for any budget without compromising on quality or performance, the V Collection’s products are incredibly durable and versatile. They are continuously selected to feature in many applications from residential through to high-traffic hospitality and retail spaces and often feature not only as beautiful floors, but also as stunning feature walls, ceilings, cabinetry and joinery.

Features and benefits:

  • Suitable for glue-down installation
  • Superior craftsmanship
  • 25-year residential warranty
  • Suitable for us as interior cladding on walls, ceilings, joinery and cabinetry
  • Suitable for glue-down installations
  • Perfect for residential, commercial, retail and hospitality projects.

Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

215 Roden St

1300 428 966
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap