V Collection: The professionals choice in engineered timber flooring
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2021
The Havwoods V Collection of engineered timber flooring boards consists of a beautiful array of colours to choose from and is designed to provide excellent value in a floor that you can rely on.
Overview
The Havwoods V Collection of engineered timber flooring boards consists of a beautiful array of colours to choose from and is designed to provide excellent value in a floor that you can rely on.
This range offers engineered timber flooring planks in a variety of thicknesses, finishes, colours and grades, providing an option for all colour palettes and design schemes. The V Collection timber flooring boards are suitable for residential and multi-res, hospitality, office, commercial and retail applications.
Designed to be a fit for any budget without compromising on quality or performance, the V Collection’s products are incredibly durable and versatile. They are continuously selected to feature in many applications from residential through to high-traffic hospitality and retail spaces and often feature not only as beautiful floors, but also as stunning feature walls, ceilings, cabinetry and joinery.
Features and benefits:
- Suitable for glue-down installation
- Superior craftsmanship
- 25-year residential warranty
- Suitable for us as interior cladding on walls, ceilings, joinery and cabinetry
- Suitable for glue-down installations
- Perfect for residential, commercial, retail and hospitality projects.
Contact
150 King St1300 428 966
28 Margaret St1300 428 966
215 Roden St1300 428 966