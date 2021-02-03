V Collection: The professionals choice in engineered timber flooring

The Havwoods V Collection of engineered timber flooring boards consists of a beautiful array of colours to choose from and is designed to provide excellent value in a floor that you can rely on.

This range offers engineered timber flooring planks in a variety of thicknesses, finishes, colours and grades, providing an option for all colour palettes and design schemes. The V Collection timber flooring boards are suitable for residential and multi-res, hospitality, office, commercial and retail applications.

Designed to be a fit for any budget without compromising on quality or performance, the V Collection’s products are incredibly durable and versatile. They are continuously selected to feature in many applications from residential through to high-traffic hospitality and retail spaces and often feature not only as beautiful floors, but also as stunning feature walls, ceilings, cabinetry and joinery.

Features and benefits: